ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVDOT recognized by WVU Tech for Co-Op program

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaOY4_0jPztqS900

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Faculty and engineering students at WVU Tech recognized the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) at the Annual American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Chapter Technical Conference in Beckley.

“The award was to recognize the West Virginia Division of Highway’s partnership with tech and the great Co-Op program, where we provide engineering students with a working experience during the summer to give them real world engineering experience,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

When Gov. Jim Justice rolled out his $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program in 2017, it created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

The WVDOT summer Co-Op program is one of the ways the WVDOT can fill some of those positions. The program is open to qualified college students who are pursuing their bachelor’s degrees. The WVDOT actively seeks co-ops from colleges and universities all over the country, including WVU Tech, MU, West Virginia University, Virginia Tech, Carnegie Mellon University and others both within and outside of West Virginia.

Participants in the summer Co-Op program get paid to work for WVDOH, where they gain real world experience and learn how the WVDOT works. Many who start as summer co-ops decide to pursue a career with the WVDOT.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

NRGRDA Adds Beth Epperson as Contracts and Procurement Specialist

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beth Epperson is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) as Contracts and Procurement Specialist for its West Virginia Hive entrepreneurial arm. She will also be responsible for the administration of the NRGRDA’s loan portfolio. Earlier in her career, Epperson worked at the 4-C Economic Development Authority for 11 years, which later became the NRGRDA.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mining electrician retraining planned at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a mining electrician retraining opportunity this December. Students may attend the one-day class in person at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mine electricians in West...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller appointed to board of International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) has elected West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller as an IBTTA Director for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Miller joins the 2023 IBTTA Board of Directors, which also includes six officers and 19 other directors from agencies and tolling operators from around the world.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Senator switches from democrat to republican

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Today, West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries of Red House has announced his decision to leave the Democratic Party and join the West Virginia Republican Party. In the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session, Republicans would have enjoyed a very large majority in the State Senate occupying 30 out of 34 seats. With the addition of Jeffries, that majority will grow to 31 senators.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

FCC Launches New National Broadband Map; West Virginia Prepares to Challenge by January 13, 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The new National Broadband Map was released by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on November 18, 2022. The West Virginia Office of Broadband and the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council ask that all West Virginians review their location data and broadband availability data on the new map to help ensure accuracy. The FCC will accept challenges through January 13, 2023.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: Train derails early Friday morning in Wyoming County

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of US 52 in the Wyoming County town of Hanover remains closed following an early morning train derailment. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed following the accident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the rail line. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) emergency crews are on site. Contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway are en route to remove about a dozen train cars which derailed. WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic is being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

James Thomas Duncan

James Thomas Duncan, age 81, of Coal City, West Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. James was born in Beckley, West Virginia.
COAL CITY, WV
Lootpress

Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters

Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee’s rule–making...
IOWA STATE
Lootpress

WVDOH continues to mill and fill potholes as long as asphalt plants remain open

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews are out milling and filling potholes for as long as the weather allows. “Our asphalt supplier is open through the second week of December,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. “We continue patching as long as weather conditions permit, and as long as we have what we need we’ll do permanent patching.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Sara Foster Meadows

She was born April 4, 1945, in Raleigh County, the daughter of Phil and Frances Simmons. She was a 1963 graduate of Hinton, WV High School. She lived in Hinton, WV and Lake Placid, FL before returning to Beckley, WV in 2019. She was married to Phillip “Sonny” Meadows for...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

New River Health to host grand opening for Oak Hill location

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Health has announced the upcoming grand opening of its brand new Oak Hill location. Set to take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, along with facility tours and a health fair.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy