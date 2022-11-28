WVDOT recognized by WVU Tech for Co-Op program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Faculty and engineering students at WVU Tech recognized the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) at the Annual American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Chapter Technical Conference in Beckley.

“The award was to recognize the West Virginia Division of Highway’s partnership with tech and the great Co-Op program, where we provide engineering students with a working experience during the summer to give them real world engineering experience,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

When Gov. Jim Justice rolled out his $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program in 2017, it created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

The WVDOT summer Co-Op program is one of the ways the WVDOT can fill some of those positions. The program is open to qualified college students who are pursuing their bachelor’s degrees. The WVDOT actively seeks co-ops from colleges and universities all over the country, including WVU Tech, MU, West Virginia University, Virginia Tech, Carnegie Mellon University and others both within and outside of West Virginia.

Participants in the summer Co-Op program get paid to work for WVDOH, where they gain real world experience and learn how the WVDOT works. Many who start as summer co-ops decide to pursue a career with the WVDOT.