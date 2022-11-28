C.J. Stroud has accomplished a lot in his two seasons at Ohio State. As a first-year starting quarterback in 2021, Stroud was the Big Ten player and quarterback of the year and was named a repeat winner this season this week. This past week, he was named a Davey O’Brien Award finalist for the second consecutive year, as well as a Maxwell Award finalist. It would be surprising if Stroud is not a Heisman Trophy finalist yet again.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO