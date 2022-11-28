Read full article on original website
Related
Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach
One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed. So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man. ...
POCATELLO PIONEERS: Semi-pro baseball could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium
Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes
School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - A shooting in Pocatello sends one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night. Pocatello Police said it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m. A second person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. It is unknown if any suspects are The post Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital appeared first on Local News 8.
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Buy an empty bowl for those in need at Pocatello event
POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is inviting the community to support those in need by buying a handmade bowl. The Pocatello Arts Council is hosting the 4th Annual Empty Bowls event this Friday at the Westside Players Warehouse at 1009 South 2nd Avenue. Buying an empty bowl helps the...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Snowplow drivers in short supply this year
A national transportation group is warning Americans across the country will likely face long delays this winter as states struggle to find enough snowplow drivers. The post Snowplow drivers in short supply this year appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it
SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
eastidahonews.com
Darris Olsen
Darris Jack Olsen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, on his 90th birthday. Darris was born December 1, 1932, in Franklin, Idaho, to John Wilkinson Olsen and Ester Leona Petterborg Olsen. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict.
Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date
With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record. The post Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon teacher honored with national award for excellence and education
AMMON — A first-grade teacher at a local charter school was surprised and honored Wednesday with a prestigious national award in front of students. During a school assembly at White Pine Charter School, first-grade teacher Anna Attebury was presented with the Milken Educator Award. The award is a national...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Most local highways reopen after closures
IDAHO FALLS — The following highways are closed Friday due to extreme winter weather conditions:. U.S. Highway 20, U.S. Highway 26, Idaho Highway 47, Idaho Highway 32 and Idaho Highway 87 have reopened after being closed on Thursday night or early Friday morning. Some school districts in eastern Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County Historical Museum to host centennial celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will host an open house to honor 100 years of “saving the past for the future.”. The celebration begins Saturday at 10 a.m., with tours, music and Q&As with archivists and curators until 4 p.m., according to a news release from the society. The event is free of charge and open to all, museum director Lynn Murdoch told EastIdahoNews.com.
Idaho State Journal
Former Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing fellow inmate
A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to serve at least 25 years to up to life in prison for the murder of a fellow jail inmate. Robert David Pompa, 27, who previously lived in Pocatello, and his court appointed attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Monday where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Eddie Stacey, 62, on Oct. 8, 2021. At the time, both men were incarcerated at the Madison County Jail.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors. A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
eastidahonews.com
Darwin Kinghorn
Darwin J Kinghorn, 83, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away November 24, 2022, at Legacy House of Spanish Fork in Utah. Darwin was born April 14, 1939, in Lewisville, Idaho, to William Campbell Kinghorn and Alta Deloris Sermon Kinghorn. He attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1957 (Wasn’t that about the time electricity was invented?)
Comments / 0