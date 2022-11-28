ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building

Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft

An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Clarksville Police search for missing man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for several weeks. 49-year-old Jason Spencer was last seen at his home on Rebecca Lane at around 3:00 a.m. on November 9th. Police believe Spencer may be driving a 2016 white Dodge Ram...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear assault charge in stabbing incident

A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault charge against the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle last month at a home on Peppermint Drive. During a preliminary hearing for 46-year old Chad Love Friday morning, Hopkinsville Police Officer Zach...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy