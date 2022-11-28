Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police searching for man facing multiple charges, considered armed
Authorities in Clarksville are asking for the community's help tracking down a man wanted for domestic assault, as well as other charges.
Police: Teens accused of killing Tennessee gas station clerk stopped by school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
whopam.com
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building
Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft
An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
Man arrested for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states
Authorities have arrested a man wanted for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
17-year-old charged in connection with Watkins Park homicide surrenders to police
After more than a week of searching, Metro police have arrested a teenager accused of a deadly shooting.
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
WSMV
Clarksville Police search for missing man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for several weeks. 49-year-old Jason Spencer was last seen at his home on Rebecca Lane at around 3:00 a.m. on November 9th. Police believe Spencer may be driving a 2016 white Dodge Ram...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
WKRN
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner. Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on …. A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two...
Two of Nashville’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested on attempted homicide, assault charges
Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Suspect in Clarksville road rage shooting arrested
A young woman accused of shooting and injuring a man in a Clarksville road rage incident Nov. 7 has been identified and arrested.
Felon leads police on pursuit through Madison
A convicted felon led police on a pursuit through Madison Wednesday and ended up back behind bars on felony drug charges.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear assault charge in stabbing incident
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault charge against the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle last month at a home on Peppermint Drive. During a preliminary hearing for 46-year old Chad Love Friday morning, Hopkinsville Police Officer Zach...
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
Comments / 0