Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits

y are elections so difficult now what has happened to people picking a name on a peace of paper and that's just 1 vote and who ever gets the most 1s is the winner how hard can it b to just count and some other people make sure no 1 voted multiple times it's that easy
As the article states, state law requires randomly selected counties to undergo audits after every election cycle. Funny how it's Cameron announcing this and not Michael Adams, whose office oversees elections. My county is being audited and I'd love to know why they closed dozens of polling locations, why there was only 1 polling location in the poorer half of the city, and why 9 out of 12 polling places this year were in churches while the national average is 20% of polling locations are churches...
is this clown afraid he won't beat Andy so he's trying to cheat before it even gets started typical Republicans.
