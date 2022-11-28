Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (foot) active on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Walker has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) remains out on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will miss his fifth straight game with ankle soreness. Expect Romeo Langford to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Langford's current projection includes 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (back) active on Friday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford will play off the bench after he was listed with lower back tightness. In 24.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Langford to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Langford's projection includes 8.5 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) available and starting on Friday, Ayo Dosunmu coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Caruso has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against the Warriors. Our models expect him to play 24.6 minutes against Golden State. Ayo Dosunmu moves to the bench. Caruso's Friday...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) available on a minutes limit on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. He will be on an undisclosed minutes limit in his first game back. Our models expect him to play 25.6 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is active for Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. James will play on the road despite being listed with an adductor strain. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 46.8 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
