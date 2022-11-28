ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death

The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders

It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Browns Make Interesting Change Regarding Deshaun Watson

Coming into Wednesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected to speak to the media ahead of his first game back from an 11-game suspension. But now, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, that has changed. Per Trotter: "Deshaun Watson now NOT expected to speak today." Noting, "The Browns QB hasn’t spoken...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker

Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

