Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Browns Make Interesting Change Regarding Deshaun Watson
Coming into Wednesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected to speak to the media ahead of his first game back from an 11-game suspension. But now, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, that has changed. Per Trotter: "Deshaun Watson now NOT expected to speak today." Noting, "The Browns QB hasn’t spoken...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker
Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
