'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Bustle
Bridgerton Just Showed Off A Major Hollywood Celebrity Cameo
We’ve had many epic moments thanks to Netflix’s Bridgerton. From the entire cast learning choreography to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” to the easter eggs hidden within the series, the highlights just keep on coming. And now, the official Bridgerton Instagram account has reminded us of a truly iconic moment from earlier this year.
Bustle
Bridgerton & Succession Casts Join Forces For A New Dickens Adaptation
An ensemble like no other, producer Sam Mendes has picked out some of television’s most iconic and versatile actors to voice his new Audible Original show, Oliver Twist. The star-studded cast includes none other than Succession’s Brian Cox, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya, and many more. If like us, you’re curious to hear more about this thrilling new series and format, here’s everything to know about the Audible adaptation of Oliver Twist.
Bustle
Christine McVie Dies At 79 & Fleetwood Mac Reacts With Touching Tributes
British singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of iconic band Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 79. A statement from her family posted to Facebook read, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.” The statement revealed that McVie died peacefully from “a short illness” at a hospital surrounded by family. A June 2022 interview with Rolling Stone stated she had been in “quite bad health” and was suffering from debilitating chronic back pain.
Bustle
Adele Freaks Out After A Fan Used A Filter On Their Selfie At Her Show
Adele wants her fans to go easy on themselves. At her long awaited Las Vegas residency, the British phenom has been taking time during the shows to thank her fans for sticking with her after she had to postpone the block of performances earlier this year. But when she recently tried to take a selfie with a fan in the audience, Adele was shocked to find that the fan was using a filter that altered her features.
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Disco Ball-Inspired Outfit
The R&B superstar looked flawless at a Miami Beach nightclub.
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez Wants To Make A Gigli Sequel With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has many iconic films that would be worthy of a sequel, from classic rom-coms like Maid in Manhattan to her Oscar-snubbed work in Hustlers. But instead, she wants to make a sequel to what some consider one of the worst movies of all time: Gigli, her critically maligned 2003 film with then-boyfriend and now-husband Ben Affleck. During her “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, the interviewer asked her, “Which of your movies would you most want to make a sequel of?” After she responded with Gigli, he sarcastically commented that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which prompted a big laugh from the singer.
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Bustle
The Britney Spears Disney Princess Musical Is Finally Opening On Broadway
If you needed any more proof that Britney Spears is the Princess of Pop, just see this new musical. On Dec. 2, which is Spears’ 41st birthday, producers announced that Once Upon A One More Time, the jukebox musical featuring the singer’s biggest hits and Disney princesses, is finally coming to Broadway in 2023 after years of delays. The show will begin preview performances at New York City’s Marquis Theatre on May 13, with an official opening date set for June 22.
Bustle
Who Dies In The White Lotus Season 2? These Theories Point To A Twist
It’s impossible to predict every twist and turn on The White Lotus — like Episode 5’s very wild, uh, family bonding scene. But there’s one thing viewers can be certain of: a dead body (er, bodies?) by the end of this very messy vacation. After Daphne...
Bustle
Twitter Is Flummoxed By Lindsay Lohan’s “Pilk & Cookies” Pepsi Christmas Ad
If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas then Lindsay Lohan is surely the princess of the holidays, with her hit festive rom-com Falling For Christmas that many fans have dubbed her return to fame and the limelight. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics (and viewers), Falling For Christmas was streamed over 30 million times in the first four days alone. And now, continuing to spread the festive cheer, Lohan has shared her new seasonal advert with Pepsi that is equal amounts weird and wonderful.
Bustle
Wednesday's Dance Scene Is Stirring Controversy On Twitter
Netflix’s new Wednesday series just broke a streaming record set by summer’s Stranger Things Season 4 (which is no small feat). According to Variety, the spooky series about Wednesday Addams was viewed for a total of 341.2 million hours in its first week alone, the highest count of any English-language TV show on the streamer in the same timeframe. (Stranger Things Season 4, by comparison, got 335.01 million in its debut week.)
Bustle
Strictly Christmas Special
There will be six contestants in total for 2022’s Strictly Christmas special, with three having been announced since Nov. 30. Get familiar with the dancing hopefuls, below. Three years after her husband Chris Ramsey took part in Strictly, podcaster, TV host, and author Rosie Ramsey is following in his footsteps by taking the festive plunge for this year’s Christmas special. “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dancefloor myself,” she told the BBC. Ramsey will be dancing with professional Neil Jones, and is currently prepping to going on tour with Chris for their podcast S**gged Married Annoyed in 2023 in addition to a second series of their talk show, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.
Bustle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Remote piloting system, activated,” a familiar voice announces amid Black Panther’s climactic battle scene, just as Martin Freeman’s Everest Ross mans his virtual spacecraft. That artificial intelligence system, which Shuri (Letitia Wright) created, is named Griot, which is also a West African term for a storyteller. The actor who provided the voice work in both the original Marvel film, as well as in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is none other than Trevor Noah.
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 30, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 30, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. A Definitive Guide To All 52 Real Housewives Beauty Brands. Whether you’re a veteran fan, just dipping your toes...
