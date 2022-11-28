ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
PIERRE PART, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional. It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m. Anyone interested...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December

CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood

Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish School Board to Vote on Grand Caillou Elementary Fate Tuesday, December 6

On Tuesday, December 6, the Terrebonne Parish School District will have a big decision to make when it comes to a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Grand Caillou Elementary. After a discussion at the last committee meeting, the board will decide at next week’s meeting. At the last committee meeting, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron addressed the Committee on the consideration of approval of a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School with three options. Orgeron reminded the audience that the plans will have to be looked at from the perspective of a bigger picture and for the district as a whole in the future. The following are the options that are possible:
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

