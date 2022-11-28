Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
Law enforcement in Ascension Parish warning the public about scammers impersonating officers
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Both the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales Police Department are warning the community about multiple telephone scams circulating throughout the parish. Officials said people are impersonating deputies using an APSO phone number and requesting cash and electronic transfer of cash payments for...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam involving deputy impersonation
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. The sheriff’s office said the scam involves the caller impersonating a deputy and using an APSO phone number to ask for cash payments regarding subpoenas, warrants, or tickets.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will see pay bumped by more than $2 per hour
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has bumped deputies’ salaries, bringing their hourly pay to $18. The agency announced the pay increase on Thursday, mere hours before the New Orleans City Council was set to adopt the city government's 2023 budget. The pay increase — which amounts to an extra...
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional. It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m. Anyone interested...
WAFB.com
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 2...
houmatimes.com
Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December
CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
brproud.com
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish School Board to Vote on Grand Caillou Elementary Fate Tuesday, December 6
On Tuesday, December 6, the Terrebonne Parish School District will have a big decision to make when it comes to a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Grand Caillou Elementary. After a discussion at the last committee meeting, the board will decide at next week’s meeting. At the last committee meeting, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron addressed the Committee on the consideration of approval of a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School with three options. Orgeron reminded the audience that the plans will have to be looked at from the perspective of a bigger picture and for the district as a whole in the future. The following are the options that are possible:
Louisiana State Police locate 16 stolen vehicles hidden in Algiers
Officers confirmed the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number were both stolen.
wgno.com
All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details...
