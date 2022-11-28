MAKING A POINT: The most unusual accessories spotted at a Pierre Cardin black-tie gala on Friday night in Paris weren’t Space Age sunglasses, but rather ceremonial swords. Organized exactly 30 years to the day since the late designer was inducted into the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, the event at Maxim’s attracted many Immortals, the title given to citizens inducted into any of the Institut de France’s five academies. Established in 1795, the Institut is a learned society that also manages foundations, museums and chateaus.

