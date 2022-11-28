Showtime’s new six-part series George & Tammy begins on the bathroom floor, where George Jones is on another drinking bender. The Texas-born crooner, who earned the diminutive “Possum” to describe his unusual, wiry appearance, would go by another nickname—“No Show Jones”—for the numerous concerts he would miss due to alcohol. When Tammy Wynette (real name, Virginia Pugh) first meets Jones for an audition in a motel room the following morning, her three daughters in tow, she finds him passed out naked with two girls in his bed. “I haven’t shit in three days,” Jones growls. “Mister Jones,” Wynette responds curtly, “I’ve got mouths to feed and a messy house, so if you’re not gonna say ‘yes’ to me, then I’m just gonna get on with my day.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO