Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From Texas
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residents
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening now
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A Freezer Still Unsolved
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in Chicago
@Y2KBags Will Satisfy Your Nostalgia for Noughties Purses
The Instagram account @Y2KBags is a feast for the eyes. It chronicles the best—and often forgotten—handbag moments in recent pop culture history. Remember when a beaming Kim Kardashian carried toddler Mason Disick in a Yellow Goyardine Saint Louis Tote GM? You will now. (Look closely and you’ll see a young Kylie and Kendall in the background). In another instance, Sofía Vergara waves with a python Fendi Spy bag on her arm. And it wouldn’t be a nostalgic Y2K roundup without Paris Hilton, who makes several cameos, including a snap of the aughts heiress hauling a Louis Vuitton Multicolor Monogram Alzer suitcase from a powder pink car and carrying a ubiquitous Neverfull Louis Vuitton bag.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
The Princess of Wales Wears Tartan for Her First Engagement in Boston
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
In This Buzzy Paris Neighborhood, You Can Live Like a Local
As popular a destination as Paris is, some of its arrondissements (or neighborhoods in English) are better known than others. There’s the imperial majesty of the 1st and 8th. There’s the effortless chic of the 3rd and the 4th—a chunk of both making up Le Marais—that is as enduring as a pair of Chanel flats. Head to the 10th, and it feels like every street is hipper than the next; meanwhile, the easygoing charm of the fifth is Old World glory made manifest.
The Princess of Wales Doubles Down on her Fashion Favorites in Boston
The Princess of Wales’s impossibly bouncy blow-dry signaled it was business as usual in the royal camp, despite the release of a bombshell trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, on December 1. Kate Middleton, the picture of professionalism as per, was all smiles as she visited Greentown Labs, a climate technology start-up, in Somerville.
Palm Angels Recruits Naomi Campbell—and Remixes Tod’s—for Its Latest Moncler Genius Collection
“Post-preppy with a vintage sports attitude.” That’s how Palm Angels’s founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi defines the house’s latest collaborative Moncler Genius collection, dropping today in a campaign starring Naomi Campbell. Palm Angels and Moncler are amongst the few fashion brands absent from an Art Basel-swollen Miami this week. To make up for that understandable absence—he’s just finished launching a pop-up in LA and an Formula 1 partnership in Abu Dhabi—Ragazzi shot this new collection’s campaign on the city’s golden shoreline.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon on Their Moving Duet in George & Tammy
Showtime’s new six-part series George & Tammy begins on the bathroom floor, where George Jones is on another drinking bender. The Texas-born crooner, who earned the diminutive “Possum” to describe his unusual, wiry appearance, would go by another nickname—“No Show Jones”—for the numerous concerts he would miss due to alcohol. When Tammy Wynette (real name, Virginia Pugh) first meets Jones for an audition in a motel room the following morning, her three daughters in tow, she finds him passed out naked with two girls in his bed. “I haven’t shit in three days,” Jones growls. “Mister Jones,” Wynette responds curtly, “I’ve got mouths to feed and a messy house, so if you’re not gonna say ‘yes’ to me, then I’m just gonna get on with my day.”
Collection
Drama! Intrigue! Intricacy! Ooh, la-la. Ever since Victoria Beckham climbed the formidable steps of her first Parisian runway this September, a certain air of mystery has filled her London ateliers. “It’s a powerful femininity that’s quite seductive and alluring,” she said during a preview for her follow-up collection for pre-fall. Her words couldn’t have painted a greater contrast to the pragmatic glamour that defined the first 10 years of her brand. Now, she is changing the conversation. Her spiritual move to Paris—with its haute couture appointments and avant-garde esotericism—is ushering in a courageous but confident paradigm shift for Beckham that was evident even in a commercial proposal like her pre-collection.
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today wearing a pavement-ready cozy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a blazing lime green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, and instead opted for one of the most recognizable purses in the industry: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg blue.
Jennifer Lopez Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
If you hum J. Lo's 2002 hit "Jenny from the Block" under your breath as you knock on her door, she might just answer and take you on a whirlwind tour of her L.A. home. This Bronx girl may be an Angeleno now, but she still recalls her go-to bodega order—"Ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink (if you know, you know) and a small bag of chips"—and she's extremely comfortable demonstrating how real New Yorkers speak to each other, four-letter words and all.
TikTok (and Hailey Bieber) Love Chanel Foundation—Here’s Why
In Hailey Bieber’s installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, we see her mix a Chanel foundation with a pump of her beauty brand Rhode’s peptide-infused serum to create her date-night makeup look. This technique to concoct a lightweight and skin-nourishing salve (in lieu of a ready-made complexion product) caught our attention, and it also served as a reminder of how great Chanel’s foundations really are.
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Would Emma Corrin’s Lady Chatterley Shop at Reformation?
Let’s be honest: The romance in period dramas is reliably great, but the fashion is rarely relatable or easily imitated. Shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey tend to favor broad costume dressing, opting for creating pieces solely for the camera over scavenging out in the real world and curating garments. It makes sense for the escapist works. The chief goal is pulling viewers into binge-worthy pastiches of the past. But here’s the major trade-off: Rarely can you imagine yourself in the characters’ shoes. Literally. The clothes are meant to draw you into the rich, immersive worlds, not provide inspiration for your next haul.
American Fashion Heads to the Metaverse in Celebration of the CFDA’s 60th Anniversary
On a mission to connect the past, present, and future of the fashion industry, the CFDA has gathered a diverse group of American designers for a first-of-its-kind digital exhibition in the metaverse. It’s a birthday celebration of sorts, the CFDA is turning 60 this year. “We were reflecting on all we’ve done and accomplished, but it was also a good time to look forward and to see what we could do for the industry,” says Steven Kolb, the CFDA’s CEO.
Steal Hailey Bieber’s Simple Makeup Trick for Subtle Festive Shine
How best to nod to the holiday festivities via your beauty? Red lipstick and metallic eyeshadow are always a popular choice, but for Hailey Bieber, it’s all about a nod to shimmer and shine with the help of a makeup artist favorite: eye gloss. An easy way to create...
