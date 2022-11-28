A Trio of After-Dinner Treats from Baran
A trio of delicious after-dinner treats: from left, tiramisu, exotic, and roche
Critic Gretchen Kurz’s favorite is the roche—vanilla hazelnut mousse, praline, and caramel filling, covered with milk chocolate and roasted almonds. The exotic is a tropical mousse with mango and passion fruit filling and pistachio cake.
$10 to $11 each
Baran Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar
