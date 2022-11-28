ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Trio of After-Dinner Treats from Baran

By Orange Coast Magazine
 5 days ago
Photograph by Emily J. Davis

The Dish

A trio of delicious after-dinner treats: from left, tiramisu, exotic, and roche

The Details

Critic Gretchen Kurz’s favorite is the roche—vanilla hazelnut mousse, praline, and caramel filling, covered with milk chocolate and roasted almonds. The exotic is a tropical mousse with mango and passion fruit filling and pistachio cake.

The Price

$10 to $11 each

The Place

Baran Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar

Main Course: Baran

The post A Trio of After-Dinner Treats from Baran appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

