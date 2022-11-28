Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE SATURDAY: Modesto Christian vs. Centennial
Thomas Frey will be providing live audio as Modesto Christian (Modesto, Calif.) plays Centennial (Corona, Calif.) Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Frey will go live roughly five minutes before tip-off. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start....
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect
Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dont'e Thornton to USC, Pitt's Downturn, Ty Thompson to the Portal
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dont'e Thornton will land at USC...
mynewsla.com
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
gardenavalleynews.org
Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil
Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
thedowneypatriot.com
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship
DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
Pac-12 Championship Prediction: Las Vegas to Host High-Stakes Showdown Between Utah and USC
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Pac-12 Football Championship Game between the Utah Utes and USC Trojans, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Big Ten hopeful University of California regents will OK UCLA move
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN he is hopeful any "remaining open issues" surrounding UCLA's transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten can be resolved when the University of California regents meet Dec. 14.
AdWeek
Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News
Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
