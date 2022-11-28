ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

LISTEN LIVE SATURDAY: Modesto Christian vs. Centennial

Thomas Frey will be providing live audio as Modesto Christian (Modesto, Calif.) plays Centennial (Corona, Calif.) Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Frey will go live roughly five minutes before tip-off. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start....
MODESTO, CA
ocsportszone.com

FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect

Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl

A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
ORLANDO, FL
gardenavalleynews.org

Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil

Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
GARDENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship

DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
DOWNEY, CA
AdWeek

Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News

Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

