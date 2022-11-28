Read full article on original website
Big Ten football notebook | Wisconsin, Nebraska introduce new head coaches, Cade McNamara enters transfer portal
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. The former four-star recruit played in all 14 of the Wolverines games in 2021, amassing 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns. McNamara started last year’s Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder threw...
Leman: The biggest stride Illini football made in 2022
All-American linebacker J Leman discusses the biggest improvements Illinois football made during an 8-4 regular season in 2022.
Saluting Chicagoland’s high school football state champions in 2022
WGN News Now takes a look at the local state high school football champions from the IHSA in Illinois and IHSAA in Indiana.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
Local sporting events scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCC at Spoon River College, 5:30 p.m. ...
25 Sports High School Monday - November 28, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday was title night at the Intercity basketball tournament. Bloomington Central Catholic and Normal West battling for the title. The Wildcats pull away from the Saints in the second half to win 83-73 and their first Intercity title since 2011. Also at the Intercity Tournament,...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-26)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-26 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 29, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods went to Notre Dame and beat their city rival in boys basketball, 57-40, on Tuesday night. Pekin, Canton, Pontiac, Brimfield, Peoria Christian, and Prairie Central were among the boys basketball winners Tuesday. Morton and Normal Community won girls basketball games. Enjoy the highlights.
Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ryan went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most triples without a miss. He helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. “I think we were due for one, all of us,” Ryan said of veteran-heavy Notre Dame shaking off some early-season close calls and then a loss in its last outing. “We have guys who are too good at playing the right way. I think we were still kind of finding ourselves and we picked a good night to figure it out.” JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.
