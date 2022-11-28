ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City

A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting near West Reno and Portland Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest. So far officers haven't given a description of the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigates drive-by shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. It happened outside a home on SE 51st near Bryant. Investigators say one person was shot several times while on the front porch of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for porch pirate picking presents off porches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a porch pirate caught on camera. This pictured porch pirate was tailing behind the mail truck. He waited until the mailman drove away to steal the delivery from the front porch near SE 89th and Bryant. If anyone recognizes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Section of Northwest Expressway renamed in honor of fallen Lt. Shirley Lanning

CANADIAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A section of Northwest Expressway was dedicated to the memory of a Canadian County Sheriff's Office lieutenant on Wednesday. Lt. Shirley Lanning was killed in a car crash on February 14, 2020 while on duty. “We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and...
okcfox.com

Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
WEWOKA, OK
okcfox.com

City of Edmond waiving utility deposits for domestic violence survivors

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond is waiving deposits to set up utilities for domestic violence survivors. Edmond partnered with the YWCA Oklahoma City and Palomar: Oklahoma City's Family Justice Center in the effort. According to Angela Beatty, chief programs officer for the YWCA Oklahoma City, utility...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: Chocoletta's Eatery

This new OKC restaurant will make you smile from the inside out with its food and hospitality. Chocoletta’s Eatery is located at 3815 N. Kelley Avenue, in Oklahoma City. They're open at 11 am Monday through Sunday and you can call them at 405 300 2230. Check them out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman bridge closing due to 'serious structural concern'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday due to a "serious structural concern" found following multiple inspections. Detour routes will be set up along 48th Avenue NE. An engineering firm has been awarded a contract to...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Chef'Store: Azteca Mexican Grill

For this weeks Chef'Store Kitchen, we are taking a trip down to Azteca Mexican Grill for some great food and great times. You can visit Azteca Mexican Grill at 4024 N. May, OKC or give them a call at 405-942-0260. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tinker AFB in running to get new fleet of KC-46A aircraft

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — More planes and airmen could be coming to Oklahoma. Tinker Air Force Base is a finalist to get a fleet of 12 KC-46A refueling planes. On Thursday evening, officials held a public scoping session at the Reed Conference Center to gauge interest. The fleet...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools receives donation to pay off students' lunch account balances

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Over 75 students at a Yukon public elementary school who had a negative lunch account balance received an early Christmas present on Thursday. Students at Parkland Elementary received Christmas early thanks to a generous donation from the Roger J. Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund paying for over 75 students' negative lunch account balances. The donation came out to $1,037.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Twin Peaks: World Cup Watch Party Destination

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell and twin peaks girl Mishell are sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can join in on the fun with great food and costume's on Halloween weekend!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

