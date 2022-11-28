Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
q101online.com
Gas prices continue to drop in the state
Virginians are paying significantly less for gas than several other states across the country, including here in the Valley. According to the latest Triple-A report, Virginia’s average of three-31 puts the Commonwealth among ten-states for the cheapest to fill-up. Fuel prices here have fallen about seven-cents from this time...
q101online.com
Unemployment dropping in Virginia
A promising study found that unemployment claims are cratering in Virginia, making it one of the best states for finding work. The report from WalletHub shows that new unemployment claims for the week of November 21st dropped over 34 percent from the week prior. That’s the second-highest decrease in the nation, behind only South Dakota.
q101online.com
Capital Christmas tree lit
It’s officially the Christmas season at the Virginia state capitol. Governor Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin presided over the annual lighting of the Virginia State Christmas Tree last night in Richmond. This year’s tree is a product of Frederick County, donated by Roy and Betty Williams of Apple Valley Tree Farm.
q101online.com
Solar project proposed in Keezletown
The latest solar project proposed in the valley is in Keezletown. The Daily News Record reports Mountain Valley Solar out of Pennsylvania is proposing a small-scale operation, affecting some 24 acres along Indian Trail Road near the county’s park. The solar project would create enough electricity to power about...
q101online.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
q101online.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
q101online.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
q101online.com
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
Comments / 0