‘Senegal is the best’: Dakar’s dreaming of World Cup upset
Just under 4,500 miles (7,200km) away from the shiny stadiums in Qatar, a man named Serigne Fallou confidently proclaims that he already knows what the result will be on Sunday when England take on Senegal in the World Cup’s round of 16. “Absolutely, Senegal will win, 1-0,” says Fallou,...
Qatari TV hosts appear to mock Germany’s human rights gesture after World Cup exit
A video clip shared on social media appears to show the presenters on a Qatari television programme celebrating Germany’s exit from the 2022 World Cup while mocking the team’s stance on human rights. In the clip, a series of presenters are seen waving goodbye to Germany while clamping...
Adidas Sticks To Its World Cup Sales Guidance Despite Germany's Exit: Report
Adidas AG ADDYY said it is persistent with its aim to make €400 million ($420.92 million) sales in the 2022 football world cup. The sportswear maker, Reuters reported, reiterated its stand despite Germany’s ouster from the tournament. The four-time champions crashed out of the contest in spite of...
Litton to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India
Regular captain Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the series because of a groin injury
F1 cancels Chinese GP in 2023 due to Covid-19 restrictions
Formula One has announced that next year’s Chinese Grand Prix will be cancelled amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country. The sport is now facing a four-week hole in the 2023 calendar with the defunct round in China, which was scheduled for 16 April, sandwiched by races in Melbourne on 2 April and Azerbaijan on 30 April.
