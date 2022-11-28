ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Senegal is the best’: Dakar’s dreaming of World Cup upset

Just under 4,500 miles (7,200km) away from the shiny stadiums in Qatar, a man named Serigne Fallou confidently proclaims that he already knows what the result will be on Sunday when England take on Senegal in the World Cup’s round of 16. “Absolutely, Senegal will win, 1-0,” says Fallou,...
Benzinga

Adidas Sticks To Its World Cup Sales Guidance Despite Germany's Exit: Report

Adidas AG ADDYY said it is persistent with its aim to make €400 million ($420.92 million) sales in the 2022 football world cup. The sportswear maker, Reuters reported, reiterated its stand despite Germany’s ouster from the tournament. The four-time champions crashed out of the contest in spite of...
The Guardian

F1 cancels Chinese GP in 2023 due to Covid-19 restrictions

Formula One has announced that next year’s Chinese Grand Prix will be cancelled amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country. The sport is now facing a four-week hole in the 2023 calendar with the defunct round in China, which was scheduled for 16 April, sandwiched by races in Melbourne on 2 April and Azerbaijan on 30 April.

