‘Slow Horses’ Review: Gary Oldman’s Excellent British Spy Series Delivers For A Second Time This Year
Just under eight months after the acclaimed premiere of the first season of “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+ launches a second outing (and has already commissioned a third and a fourth) on Friday, December 2nd. The good news is that there’s no sophomore slump here in a 6-episode run that actually feels like it has higher stakes and more intense action than the first. Yes, it’s still a show about underdogs who save the day, but there’s less sad sack character study here now that this world of raggedy John Le Carre spy plotting has already been unpacked. The second season maintains the spirit of the first while upping the intensity, which allows star Gary Oldman even more of a chance to shine in a role that feels like it’s going to be one of the most definitive of his career. The Oscar winner is perfect in the part of Jackson Lamb, a man who may have lost the spy game but is as loyal and brilliant as anyone who ever played it.
‘The Night Laurier Gaudreault Woke Up’ Trailer: Xavier Dolan’s Latest Is A Drama Thriller Series He Co-Stars In
French Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan generally works at a super-fast pace. Still, it’s been three years since his last film, “Matthias & Maxime,” which is almost a lifetime in Dolan years. Now 33 years of age—yes, the precocious filmmaker started young and already has eight features under his belt—returns with his first TV mini-series, “The Night Where Laurier Gaudreault Woke Up,” which arrives worldwide in 2023, according to Dolan, who posted the trailer on Instagram (the series is already out in Quebec and soon out on Canal+ in France).
Mark Boal Talks’ Echo 3,’ Kathryn Bigelow, ‘Triple Frontier’ & His Still Unmade Showtime 2016 Election Series’ Intelligence’ [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, Editor-In-Chief Rodrigo Perez steps inside “Echo 3,” Apple TV+’s new ten-part drama mini-series from Academy Award-winner Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Detroit”). An action-packed thriller set in...
Sylvester Stallone’s Mob Series ‘Tulsa King’ Lands Season 2 Pickup By Paramount+
Taylor Sheridan and Paramount have come together with the next generation of scripted shows geared toward an adult audience thanks to the massive success of the flagship series, “Yellowstone.” The writer/producer is also behind the new mob series “Tulsa King” at Paramount+ from showrunner Terence Winter (“Sopranos”) that stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York gangster who is essentially banished by his crime family after spending 25 years in prison and told to set up his own syndicate in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
‘Welcome To Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Talks About His New Hulu Series, ‘Eternals 2’ & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, host Mike DeAngelo steps inside “Welcome to Chippendales,” Hulu’s new eight-part drama miniseries from producer Robert Siegel (“Pam and Tommy”), which follows Somen “Steve” Banerjee, a fledgling Indian-American entrepreneur who decides to open an all-male strip club in the 1980s. The show also stars Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, and more.
‘Just Cause’: Scarlett Johansson To Star In Amazon’s Upcoming Streaming Series
Scarlett Johansson has officially left behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her decade-long run as Black Widow. Since her goodbye, the actress has been setting up a variety of different projects that showcase her range, including a Wes Anderson film (“Asteroid City”), a sci-fi feature with Chris Evans (“Project Artemis”), and more. Now, it appears Johansson is ready to give TV a try.
‘Willow’: Jonathan Kasdan Says Val Kilmer Had To Be Written Out Of Reboot Due To COVID Concerns
If you’re a fan of Ron Howard’s fantasy film, “Willow,” you’re probably someone who enjoys the chemistry between the title character, played by Warwick Davis, and his cohort on the adventure, Madmartigan, played by Val Kilmer. The 1988 film was positioned right in the sweet spot of Val Kilmer’s career, where he was emerging as one of the biggest and most charismatic stars on the planet, following films like “Top Gun,” “Real Genius,” and “Top Secret.” So, with “Willow” getting a reboot on Disney+ this week, fans were probably hoping to see Kilmer reprise his role. Unfortunately, Madmartigan doesn’t show up in the new series, and showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently explained why.
Aubrey Plaza Has Written A Family-Friendly Film She Wants To Direct & Strives To Be “The Female Tim Burton”
Aubrey Plaza has really evolved since her time as a breakout character on “Parks and Rec.” You can really chart her change from being typecast as the sarcastic, snarky comedic relief to one of the most interesting actresses working today when she starred in “Ingrid Goes West.” Since then, she’s taken on a variety of challenging roles that have continued to showcase her talent for defying preconceived notions about her. Next, she wants to do that with filmmaking.
‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Trailer: Julianne Moore Leads Jesse Eisenberg’s Directorial Debut For A24
There’s a terrific tension at the center of Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, “When You Finish Saving The World,” and it seems to do with liberal ideology, identity, projection, and the push and pull fractures parents have with their teenage children and vice versa. Written and directed...
‘Willow’ Review: No Magic In The World Can Save This Underdeveloped Legacy Sequel
Based on a story conceived by George Lucas in 1972, Ron Howard’s 1988 epic fantasy film “Willow,” starring Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis, topped off a decade of stellar high fantasy films. The two played the charming mercenary Madmartigan and a farmer (and aspiring sorcerer) named Willow. Together, they team up to save an infant princess named Elora, who is prophesied to deliver their world from a great evil. Developed by Jonathan Kasdan, the new Disney+ series of the same name serves as a continuation of the story, set a few decades in the future where Madmartigan has gone missing and the great evil has come after his grown children. Unfortunately, while it is nice to see Davis back in the titular role, the sequel has more in common with the tried tropes of modern YA fantasy than it does the beloved film.
John Waters’ Top 10 Films Of 2022 List Includes Two François Ozon Films, ‘Bones And All,’ ‘EO,’ & Quentin Dupieux’s Latest
As 2022 draws to a close, critics and publications round up their favorite films from the year to rank for their annual top 10 lists. But does anybody do it better than John Waters. Sure, the subversive filmmaker isn’t one to choose the usual run-of-the-mill, awards-season contenders like some others. But that’s why we love him! Water has always been unapologetic about being himself and totally unafraid to boast his opinions, no matter how unpopular or eccentric they may be.
New ‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Marc Forster’s Latest With Tom Hanks Hits Theaters On January 13
What happens when Tom Hanks joins forces with director Marc Forster for the first time? Enter “A Man Called Otto,” a movie that blends Hank’s usual on-screen persona with the lighter fare in Forster’s filmography. Based on Fredrik Backman‘s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove” and...
James Cameron Says No Other Filmmakers Are Capable Of Making ‘Avatar’ Films Right Now
With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” just a couple of weeks away, folks are now starting to look ahead at what comes next for James Cameron’s franchise. Will the ‘Way of Water’ box office explode like the original film, leading to Disney laughing all the way to the bank and Cameron continuing his epic quest to make three more ‘Avatar’ films? Or will the sequel underperform, resulting in the studio and the acclaimed filmmaker scrambling to figure out what to do with the rest of the planned films? Though he’s obviously hoping for the best, James Cameron understands the financial expectations involved with making a sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, and he does have a plan one way or another.
Ang Lee To Direct A Bruce Lee Biopic Starring The Filmmaker’s Son
Ang Lee has finally found his next big film. And you better believe, there will be a lot of people anxiously awaiting what he has coming. You see, Ang Lee has enlisted his own son to star in a biopic about the legendary action star, Bruce Lee. According to Deadline,...
Ben Affleck Says His New Studio With Matt Damon Will Do Both “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare, Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a new studio named Artists Equity, and Affleck has high aspirations for it. How high? Deadline reports that at the New York Times‘ DeadlBook Summit in NYC yesterday, Affleck says he and Damon aim to produce commercial but quality films for streaming that “people remember 20 years later.” So, basically, not the “assembly line process” of Netflix and other streamers.
‘Zero Day’: Robert De Niro To Play A Former US President In Upcoming Political Thriller Limited Series At Netflix
Five years ago, Robert De Niro made his first foray into TV acting with HBO‘s “The Wizard Of Lies,” about businessman fraudster Bernie Madoff. Now, Deadline reports (via Variety) that the two-time Oscar winner has a new TV role in the works over at Netflix, a project that De Niro will also executive produce.
Samuel L. Jackson Defends Marvel Actors Against Quentin Tarantino’s “Movie Star” Criticism
Quentin Tarantino has been on a book tour lately, doing all the interviews on podcasts and with traditional media. When Tarantino is on a publicity tour, you know he’s going to share some of his hot takes about the film industry. And one of his recent takes took aim at the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tarantino said that the folks who play the superheroes in the Marvel films aren’t actually movie stars. Instead, the characters are the real stars. Samuel L. Jackson, a friend of Tarantino and one of the founding fathers of the MCU, disagrees.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: A Bear Does Coke & Then Goes On A Rampage In Elizabeth Banks’ Latest Thriller
Back in 1985, drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II dropped a duffel bag of cocaine out of the airplane he was piloting to ease the aircraft’s load. Not long after, he jumped from the plane and fell to his death following a parachute malfunction. And the duffel bag? It was found by a 175-pound black bear, who then proceeded to eat the cocaine and was found dead in Northern Georgia three months later. Fast forward to 2019, and we have the aptly named “Cocaine Bear,” the latest feature by actress and director Elizabeth Banks.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer: Power Is Primal In New ‘Transformers’ Spin-Off
What’s going on with the ‘Transformers’ series? Well, ever since Michael Bay left the series, it’s been a bit adrift. Once a billion-dollar performer at the box office, audience interest seemingly waned by the time the fifth film arrived, and “Transformers: The Last Knight” did about half the amount of business as the previous film. The “Bumblebee” spin-off was well-liked by critics but couldn’t even crack $500 million worldwide at the box office, perhaps giving Paramount pause about the series’ lifespan. Nevertheless, the studio has gone forward with a new spin-off, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which arrives in theaters summer of 2023.
‘Easy Rider’: A Remake Of Dennis Hopper’s Iconic Film Is In The Works
Some films feature timeless stories that are easily adapted for whatever decade you live in. But others are such a product of their time, they serve almost like time capsules that showcase the world at a very specific moment in history. The idea of remaking, rebooting, or sequelizing one of those films seems almost silly. With that in mind, the people who hold the rights to “Easy Rider” have just announced their plans to remake the classic 1969 film.
