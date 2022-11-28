The City of Stuttgart’s new website will make tasks like paying a water bill or applying for permits easier for residents. City officials have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the city’s website along with a website for the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, a new city logo, and a city seal. Eric Mahfouz, Senior Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Stuttgart, said the new sites help city employees and citizens.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO