Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Holiday breaks, Winter Wonderland Family Night, athletics, and important dates
School is back in session for Stuttgart students following the Thanksgiving break. Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools Nikki Hawkins said there are several events and special activities before Christmas break. “Thanksgiving is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with family, but it is great to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie DAR gives book to Stuttgart Public Library; November declared National Literacy Month
The Grand Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the book “A Life of Service: The Story of Senator Tammy Duckworth” to the Stuttgart Public Library for its children’s section. Senator Duckworth is a U.S. Army Veteran who sustained serious injuries in the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Letters to Santa being collected until Dec. 16
Christmas is just around the corner and letters to Santa are being accepted now through Friday, Dec. 16. Letters received will be sent to Santa before being published by the Stuttgart Daily Leader at Christmastime. Letters may be emailed or hand-delivered and must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2023 county winter production meeting schedule kicks off Jan. 10
LITTLE ROCK — The Cooperative Extension Service has two dozen dates posted for the 2023 winter county production meetings that begin in January. “These off-growing-season meetings are valuable for the insights growers will hear from our agronomists, economists and other row crop specialists,” said Vic Ford, who heads up extension’s agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Our winter meeting speakers will help growers prepare for the 2023 growing season.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s new website provides convenience for residents
The City of Stuttgart’s new website will make tasks like paying a water bill or applying for permits easier for residents. City officials have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the city’s website along with a website for the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, a new city logo, and a city seal. Eric Mahfouz, Senior Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Stuttgart, said the new sites help city employees and citizens.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy
HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The winners and scenes from the 2022 Wings Over the Prairie Festival and World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest
Seth Fields of Ramer, Tennessee, was named World Champion Saturday night in the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest held on the Stuttgart Stage. The first runner-up was Haiden Richard of Erath, Louisiana; the second runner-up was Phil Green of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and the third runner-up was Dan Goetz of Columbia, Illinois.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Mid-Delta Health Systems to open new Stuttgart clinic next week
Mid-Delta Health Systems is opening a new clinic in Stuttgart. The clinic will open on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2022 S. Buerkle St. Susan Caplener, Outreach and Patient Services Coordinator at Mid-Delta Health Systems, said the community health center will be housed in Dr. Sparrow’s former dentistry office. “We...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought, nematodes, taproot decline on agenda for Jan. 6 Tri-State Soybean Conference in Dumas, Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — Two major soybean-growing villains — taproot decline and nematodes — will be on the agenda for the Tri-State Soybean Conference, an event that returns to Arkansas on Jan. 6. The annual conference rotates among three powerhouse soybean production states: Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Avian influenza confirmed in third Arkansas poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions
LITTLE ROCK – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this year. Earlier this year the Department confirmed cases of avian influenza on a poultry farm in Madison County and on a farm in Pope County.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Robert W. Morris of Ulm
Robert W. Morris, 65, of Ulm passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health-Stuttgart. Robert was born May 8, 1957, in Stuttgart to Howard and Loretta Morris. He was a 1975 Stuttgart High School graduate and was employed as a clerk at Central Stores at Riceland. He was a member of Ulm Civic Club, Ulm City Council, and served on the Board of Directors of the Stuttgart Housing Authority. He was also a member of Grand Prairie Church.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident
Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
