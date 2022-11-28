ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Letters to Santa being collected until Dec. 16

Christmas is just around the corner and letters to Santa are being accepted now through Friday, Dec. 16. Letters received will be sent to Santa before being published by the Stuttgart Daily Leader at Christmastime. Letters may be emailed or hand-delivered and must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec....
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2023 county winter production meeting schedule kicks off Jan. 10

LITTLE ROCK — The Cooperative Extension Service has two dozen dates posted for the 2023 winter county production meetings that begin in January. “These off-growing-season meetings are valuable for the insights growers will hear from our agronomists, economists and other row crop specialists,” said Vic Ford, who heads up extension’s agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Our winter meeting speakers will help growers prepare for the 2023 growing season.”
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s new website provides convenience for residents

The City of Stuttgart’s new website will make tasks like paying a water bill or applying for permits easier for residents. City officials have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the city’s website along with a website for the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, a new city logo, and a city seal. Eric Mahfouz, Senior Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Stuttgart, said the new sites help city employees and citizens.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Farm Bureau selects leaders, sets policy

HOT SPRINGS — Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Delegates also elected six board members during the final day of the meeting, including three new board members.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

The winners and scenes from the 2022 Wings Over the Prairie Festival and World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest

Seth Fields of Ramer, Tennessee, was named World Champion Saturday night in the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest held on the Stuttgart Stage. The first runner-up was Haiden Richard of Erath, Louisiana; the second runner-up was Phil Green of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and the third runner-up was Dan Goetz of Columbia, Illinois.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Mid-Delta Health Systems to open new Stuttgart clinic next week

Mid-Delta Health Systems is opening a new clinic in Stuttgart. The clinic will open on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2022 S. Buerkle St. Susan Caplener, Outreach and Patient Services Coordinator at Mid-Delta Health Systems, said the community health center will be housed in Dr. Sparrow’s former dentistry office. “We...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in third Arkansas poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this year. Earlier this year the Department confirmed cases of avian influenza on a poultry farm in Madison County and on a farm in Pope County.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Robert W. Morris of Ulm

Robert W. Morris, 65, of Ulm passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health-Stuttgart. Robert was born May 8, 1957, in Stuttgart to Howard and Loretta Morris. He was a 1975 Stuttgart High School graduate and was employed as a clerk at Central Stores at Riceland. He was a member of Ulm Civic Club, Ulm City Council, and served on the Board of Directors of the Stuttgart Housing Authority. He was also a member of Grand Prairie Church.
ULM, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident

Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
STUTTGART, AR

