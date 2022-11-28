ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle

GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage

KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2

Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest

MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Celebrate the holidays with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday

Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert will feature Soirees Musicales, a piece of music by Benjamin Britten, premiered in 1937, based on music composed by Gioachino Rossini dating from the 1830s. “Britten used to run a summer program that was a music education camp,” Gaines said. “So he was always...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
KEARNEY, NE

