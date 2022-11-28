Read full article on original website
Historian will speak about Nebraska's frenzied beginning at Dec. 13 presentation
KEARNEY — The wild and woolly first years of the Nebraska Territory is the subject of Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes’ presentation of “The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” Dec. 13 at the Kearney Public Library. The talk will be...
Former KHS standout Stalbird has championship hopes on No. 1 South Dakota State
Isaiah Stalbird has seen his championship opportunity slip away before, and he doesn’t want it to happen again. He will get another chance over the next few weeks as his South Dakota State team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I-FCS playoffs and will face Delaware at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle
GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage
KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2
Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
A record-setting $1.59M raised during the 10th annual Give Where You Live
KEARNEY — Buffalo County residents are more generous than Santa Claus. The 10th annual Give Where You Live brought in a whopping $1,596,095 and set a new record for the annual 24-hour fundraiser put on since 2013 by the Kearney Area Community Foundation. That total surpassed last year’s $1.4...
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
Some downtown streets will close for Christmas Walk on The Bricks Thursday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that Central Avenue from Railroad Street to the south side of 22nd Street, and from the north side of 22nd Street to 25th Street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. The purpose of the closure is for the Christmas...
Celebrate the holidays with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday
Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert will feature Soirees Musicales, a piece of music by Benjamin Britten, premiered in 1937, based on music composed by Gioachino Rossini dating from the 1830s. “Britten used to run a summer program that was a music education camp,” Gaines said. “So he was always...
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (19) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
