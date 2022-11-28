Read full article on original website
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The debate over rewarding Connecticut’s essential workers for serving during the coronavirus outbreak largely is resolved. The larger question — how to rescue working families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and a 40-year-high in inflation — has just begun to heat up at the Capitol.
Foodshare dedicating $500K for emergency food purchases
Connecticut Foodshare will dedicate $500,000 in reserve funds for emergency food purchases through the remainder of the calendar year to help those in need. Jason Jakubowski, president and chief executive officer of Connecticut Foodshare, said that the money will help provide staple food options for its 650 partner food banks across the state.
If biology means nothing in Connecticut, age shouldn't count either
Now that loony ideology is trumping biology and the country is entering an age where merely wishing or thinking is supposed to make it so, why stop with transgenderism? If boys and men can be girls and women, and vice versa, even for competitive sports and bathroom use, thereby nullifying Title IX and sexual privacy, how can age restrictions be fair anymore?
Rockville High School
VERNON — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Rockville High School.
Jahncke: State’s fiscal projections are just folly
Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management (OPM) and its Office of Fiscal Analysis (OFA) both released fiscal accountability reports on Nov. 18 forecasting annual fiscal surpluses through fiscal year 2026. While these reports are legally mandated to be issued in November, they are exercises in virtual futility at this...
Huskies focused on Oklahoma State, not recent praise
STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team’s 12-position jump to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll caught coach Dan Hurley by surprise. Not because his Huskies moved into the top 10 for the first time since 2013, but rather the same voters left the team outside the top 25 in the preseason poll last month.
Hawkins' career-high lifts UConn past Oklahoma State
STORRS — Jordan Hawkins was coming off arguably his worst game of the season last time out against Iowa State. The 6-foot-5 sophomore certainly made up for it Thursday. Hawkins recorded a career-high 26 points to lead the 8th-ranked Huskies to a 74-64 win over Oklahoma State in a game in the Big East-Big 12 Battle before an announced crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion.
Legislators pledge to tackle health care costs in upcoming session
Lawmakers are targeting the rising cost of health care as a key issue they plan to tackle this upcoming legislative session, after hearing from hospital executives, representatives of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and other industry officials Thursday. “It’s no secret that health care is unaffordable and that the health care...
UConn making points in a different way
STORRS — Twelve times — including 11 times over the past 23 seasons — the UConn women’s basketball team has led the country in assists. No one else has done it more than three times since 1986. But never has a Huskies’ individual led the nation...
Betz: Belief is contagious for UConn men
STORRS — In the lead up to the UConn men’s basketball team’s game against Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, coach Dan Hurley said the game could very well be the Huskies’ “toughest” of the season. That comment can be argued, but...
