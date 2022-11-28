Visit revamped Union Station Nov. 29

Visit Quad Cities is celebrating the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center at 102 S. Harrison Street in Davenport on Tuesday, November 29. The public can stop by between 3 – 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, pick up QC merchandise and hear the Quad Cities’ own DJ K Yung from SiriusXM FLY Channel 47. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, will give remarks at 3:30 p.m.

“Visitor experience is a pillar for Visit Quad Cities and how visitors and residents engage with us either through our digital platforms or through face-to-face connection is important to our regional destination’s future,” said Herrell. “The pandemic significantly upended plans and the adequate resources we have for how we want to address this goal with our destination centers, but we are making progress and we look forward to bringing Union Station online. We also have every intention to re-open and have a presence in Rock Island which we are excited about that future possibility.”

The revamped Union Station Destination Center features innovative design elements by Edwards Creative. There’s new outdoor signage, a new desk with river rocks, repurposed station benches that serve as display shelves for QC swag, an interactive wall that includes a dry erase space for visitors to leave favorite recommendations, testimonials or staff-led suggestions and a video wall component. New technology includes charging cubes for phones and laptops and the Idea Lab that is available for community meetings with a projector, screen, smart TV and conference phone.

The Destination Centers in downtown Davenport and Moline provide places for in-person assistance on the Quad Cities experience and both locations offer free bike rentals in-season. Visit Quad Cities is working to open its Destination Center in downtown Rock Island.

For more information on Visit Quad Cities, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.