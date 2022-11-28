A fresh crackdown on asylum seekers crossing the Channel is on the way to make clear that the UK is not “a soft touch”, the immigration minister has said.Robert Jenrick also attacked international students, accusing them of using their studies as “a backdoor way of bringing their families into the UK” and putting further “strain” on public services.But he also admitted that there is no quick solution to the small boats crisis – amid rising Tory panic over the issue – saying: “This is a problem that could be with us for many years to come.”The home secretary, Suella...

