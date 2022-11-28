ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith man arrested for alleged theft of commercial trailers

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSGyt_0jPzq0yL00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a man in connection with multiple commercial trailer thefts in the city.

According to the FSPD, the office received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office alerting them to a stolen vehicle that had been involved in three commercial trailer thefts. After an investigation, the truck was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott, who had been arrested and transported to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department on November 17.

Fort Smith PD searching for suspect in fraud attempt

The investigation also revealed that Abbott had unloaded more than $10,000 worth of stolen items at area pawnbrokers. Abbott remains in custody at the ADC and faces additional charges of felony theft by receiving ($1,000-$25,000), as well as two counts of felony unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawnbroker.

His bond has been set at $12,500. He has a court appearance scheduled for December 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police continue to search for car in fatal Fort Smith hit-and-run

More than three months after a man was struck and killed on Towson Avenue where the driver fled, police continue looking for a white car caught on camera. Police also announced a cash reward to find the driver. About 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Fort Smith police officers found Thomas...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Tyson CFO pleads not guilty to criminal trespass, public intoxication

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John R. Tyson pleaded not guilty Thursday through his attorney, according to the Fayetteville District Court. The Tyson Chief Financial Officer was arrested in November on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication. Thursday was Tyson's arraignment date. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy