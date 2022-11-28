Fort Smith man arrested for alleged theft of commercial trailers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a man in connection with multiple commercial trailer thefts in the city.

According to the FSPD, the office received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office alerting them to a stolen vehicle that had been involved in three commercial trailer thefts. After an investigation, the truck was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott, who had been arrested and transported to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department on November 17.

The investigation also revealed that Abbott had unloaded more than $10,000 worth of stolen items at area pawnbrokers. Abbott remains in custody at the ADC and faces additional charges of felony theft by receiving ($1,000-$25,000), as well as two counts of felony unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawnbroker.

His bond has been set at $12,500. He has a court appearance scheduled for December 7.

