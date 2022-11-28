The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.

