Santa Clara University Joins National Effort to Expand College Access and Success
The University seeks to accelerate college opportunities for talented students. Santa Clara University (SCU) is proud to join the American Talent Initiative (ATI), a collective whose members aim to enroll 50,000 additional talented low- and moderate-income students at colleges and universities with strong graduation rates by 2025. SCU joins the...
BenevolentAI to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will participate in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US from 9-12 January 2023. Joanna Shields, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI is scheduled to present at 14:15 PST (22:15...
University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform
The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.
