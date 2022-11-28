Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market

Read full article on original website
Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Although EV startups such as NIO (NYSE: NIO) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) are grabbing attention, along with 800-pound gorilla Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), long-established automakers such as Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are quickly ramping up EV production and marketing. Ford said Thursday that it would invest...
Whip Around Launches New Document Management Solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers
Whip Around developed the Whip Around Wallet to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. Whip Around launches new document management solution for Fleet Managers and Drivers, a move designed to improve compliance and ensure their drivers are road ready at all times. This press...
Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner for World’s Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Commercial Vehicles
Collaboration with KOHYGEN will help decarbonize transportation industry while expanding global hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen global technology company Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles. The project is an important step toward the two organizations’ goals of reducing emissions, driving investment in hydrogen and accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy.
Inflation’s impact on the Automotive Industry in 2022
The automotive industry’s chain of operations faced a huge disruption due to the economic slowdown of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Automakers faced multiple supply chain problems along with rising prices of materials and fuel. The market was filled with price concerns for new vehicles which impacted car sales globally. Purchase, repair and services of vehicles were all reported to have been significantly costlier than before. According to J.P.Morgan, in the U.S., the average price of a new vehicle was up 6.3% in 2021.
Global Battery Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring EnerSys, Saft, East Penn Manufacturing and Exide Technologies Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Battery Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The sudden outburst of the pandemic in 2020 further dampened the market. As a result of that, there was an enormous decline in the demand for batteries across industries. Overall, the battery market witnessed a significant decline of -6%+ in 2020. However, the industry began rebounding in the year 2021 with the recovering demand from the defense and telecom industries and the restart of aircraft deliveries.
Cortex Products Launches the Pop N’ Go Cart™, the World’s First 2-in-1 Collapsible Utility Cart that Functions as a Garden Cart and Jumbo Dustpan
Cortex Products, makers of top-quality, sustainable garden and patio products, today announced the launch of the Pop N’ Go Cart, a space-saving, collapsible utility cart for all seasons. It functions as a garden cart and jumbo dustpan and includes bonus clean-up tools to maximize consumer value and productivity all season.
Micro One Launches 2 Halves Car Steering Wheel Cover for Easy Control and Better Grip
November 30, 2022 - Micro One has announced the launch of its new 2 Halves Car Steering Wheel Cover that ensures the most enjoyable driving experience. The new cover is designed to protect car steering wheels from wear and tear. It can be easily installed and removed, and it can be effortlessly cleaned with a damp cloth. The cover is made from durable and high-quality materials like carbon fiber and silicone, and it fits most car models.
European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Analysis Report 2022 with Supplier Profiles of AutoLiv, ZF Friedrichshafen, & Joyson Safety Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market. Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment...
SellGPU Celebrates Thousands of Satisfied Customers and Its Rise to Become the Leading Marketplace for Used Computer Components
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Founded in 2014, SellGPU has built its reputation on trust, integrity, same-day payments, and a process that has been refined to reduce friction for customers looking to sell their used computer components. These core principles and more have helped SellGPU rise...
Medical Transportation Market Report 2022: Emergence of UAVs for Delivery of Medical Kits and Healthcare Essentials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Transportation Market Research Report by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Medical Transportation Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure...
Insights on the Sleep Aid Global Market to 2028 - by Energy Source, Mode of Water Supply, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sleep aid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders.
Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards
Melbourne, Australia – Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises. With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television...
Amana Global Partners closes its oversubscribed inaugural life sciences venture fund AGP Ventures LP
Mumbai, India - 30th November, 2022 - AGP Ventures LP is an early-stage life science venture fund, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, investing in disruptive technologies across segments like Genomics, Gene and Cell Therapies, Digital Health, Imaging, Diagnostics, AI, MedTech, Precision Medicines and others. AGP Ventures LP provides an opportunity...
Cerulli Associates Projects Direct Indexing Assets to Top $800 Billion by 2026 While Outpacing Growth of ETFs, Mutual Funds, and SMAs
New Report Offers First Comprehensive Analysis of Advisory Firms’ Use of Direct Indexing. Direct Indexing remains poised to grow at a faster rate than exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and separate accounts over the next five years and will reach more than $800 billion in assets by 2026, according to The Case for Direct Indexing: Differentiation in a Competitive Marketplace, the second annual report on direct indexing from Cerulli Associates and sponsored by Parametric Portfolio Associates. In addition to updating the size and growth projections for the marketplace, this year’s report provides the first comprehensive analysis of how advisory firms are using direct indexing to address a range of client needs.
Oscar ACA Contracting, Training And Commissions Made Simple By BenaVest’s Industry-Leading Autopilot Software
Hollywood, FL - November 30, 2022 - In 2022, BenaVest was one of the top ACA General Agency FMOs across the board with ACA carriers. They were able to assist agents in getting appointed overnight through their new AI appointment system. The organized and speedy appointment process that BenaVest has...
Nicola Mining Inc. And Osisko Development Corp Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it and Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for the processing of gold mill feed currently stock piled at Osisko's site, located in the Cariboo Mining District in east-central BC, east and southeast of the City of Quesnel. The gold mill feed originates from Osisko's wholly owned subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd[1].
STOCKROOM Presents Pieces of Modern Furniture Available in a Wide Range of Prices and Designs to Meet Different Users’ Needs
STOCKROOM offers a wide collection of furniture made with durable materials and quality craftsmanship that is durable yet affordable. STOCKROOM specializes in modern furniture pieces that blend exquisite design with affordability. Among the unique features of the pieces are the durable materials and attention to detail, which make them long-lasting yet affordable. These features do not only make them a great addition to any home; they also give them the flexibility to be easily combined with other pieces to create a unique style statement in homes that can match their owner’s personalities and lifestyles. Residential and commercial owners can be assured that the pieces will blend well in their interiors and make them stand out from other homes or offices. The various pieces of furniture available here include sofas, chairs, bookcases and cabinets, tables, display units, unique cabinets, and many more. Users can easily browse through these categories to look for their ideal furniture pieces based on their design needs. They can also search by price range to find out which furniture pieces fall within their budgets.
BroadPeak Partners Launches K3 API Connector Without Code
New K3 integration and ETL to connect APIs seamlessly. BroadPeak Partners, developer of K3 software that takes data from anywhere, allows users to transform, filter, and unify through an intuitive user interface, and send it anywhere, today announced the availability of the new K3 API Connector that enables business users to quickly connect to APIs.
Popular Science’s 2022 Best of What’s New Awards Recognizes GLIDDEN Max Flex Spray Paint by PPG
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG has been awarded a Best of What’s New Award 2022 by Popular Science magazine in the home category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005800/en/. GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray...
Fruiteam Introduces a Garden Umbrella Base Capable of Holding 154 Pounds of Wet Sand
An umbrella table stand is a small table constructed to hold an umbrella upright when it is not used. It is a popular piece of patio furniture in areas with temperate climates that receive a great deal of precipitation throughout the year. The umbrella table stand typically sits on the ground and is constructed from metal or wood. It can be placed under the rain umbrella at any point during the year, but it is most advantageous when there are strong winds that could tip over the umbrella if it were left lying on its own.
