boothbayregister.com
Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show
Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1. From the Itty Bitty Tap dancers to the Advanced Music Theater...
boothbayregister.com
‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’ radiates warmth
Heartwood Theater presents the 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” One weekend only, Dec. 2 and 3. Imbued with warmth, humor and nostalgia, this beloved story exudes "community” - the realization that each person’s life is inextricably intertwined with countless others. The ripple effect is incalculable; lives are changed and history is made, as we move about our daily lives.
boothbayregister.com
Reserve your seat at free Christmas dinner
Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.
boothbayregister.com
Skin by Skyler NOW OPEN at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co.
Announcing the opening of Skin by Skyler located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co in Wiscasset!. Skyler O’Rourke is a Certified Medical Aesthetician that specializes in facial services, wedding and event makeup, waxing, and more . . . Check out her new winter Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Specialty Facial! It’s a great facial for all skin types, especially those who have skin that gets drier with the onset of colder weather. Full of natural antioxidants, this facial is designed to hydrate, nourish, protect, and boost healing. Skin by Skyler is celebrating her opening and the holiday season right now with 40% OFF ALL FACIALS for the entire month of December!
boothbayregister.com
Outdoor writers to sign books at Boothbay Harbor Sherman’s
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.
boothbayregister.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list
U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
boothbayregister.com
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
boothbayregister.com
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Senior College takes the boring out of winter for area seniors
Midcoast Senior College, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing educational opportunities to lifelong senior learners in Midcoast Maine, has announced a January and February line-up of events that range in topics from Maine’s future economy and historical past, how-to’s on photography, writing, fly-tying, and sign language, and lectures on medicine, history, arts, and literature. Most events are completely free of charge.
boothbayregister.com
Donations welcome for BRHS food closet
The School Based Health Center at Boothbay Region High School is in need of donated food. The food is for any student based out of the BRHS food closet. If anyone in the community would like to donate, please contact the office or Mindy LaBrecque at Aminda.labrecque@mainehealth.org or by calling the School Health Center at 207-633-1934.
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers youth cross-country ski lease program and clinic
Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS hosts Lincoln Academy tonight
The Boothbay Region High School boys basketball teams will host a scrimmage against Lincoln Academy tonight, Dec. 1. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 6:30.
boothbayregister.com
Seahawks hope experience bodes well for Class C success
“We accept the challenge. It’s on us to match or exceed other teams’ physicality and game play,” said Dan Hallinan, boys varsity basketball coach at Boothbay Region High School, about this upcoming season. The Seahawks begin the regular season against the Madison Bulldogs in Madison on Saturday,...
boothbayregister.com
AOS 98 December school meetings
Monday, Dec. 5: Edgecomb Eddy School School Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: CSD Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., BRHS library. Thursday, Dec. 8: AOS 98 Committee, 6 p.m., BRHS library. Tuesday, Dec. 13: CSD School Board, 5:15 p.m., BRHS library. Monday, Dec. 19: Southport Central School School Committee, 4...
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 1 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
