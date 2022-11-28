ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pioneering EaaS (Exchange as a service), 3AExchange (3Aex.com) Offers its Strong Support We Broker Model

Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform

The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.
