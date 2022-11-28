Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

