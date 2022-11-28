Read full article on original website
City hosts Homeless Summit at Downtown Convention Center
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis grows worse each month and local leaders have struggled to provide viable solutions. The state, under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, wiped city plans to address the crisis and called for a summit in Sacramento, where local leaders joined in November of 2022 to discuss strategies to address homelessness on a more united front.
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
Best Defense Foundation honors 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Best Defense Foundation honored this anniversary by making a small video to draw attention to the historic attack. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Founder of the Best Defense Foundation, Donnie Edwards to...
San Diego Unified faces threat of online hackers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is investigating a targeted cyber security attack against their network. District superintendent Lamont Jackson sent a letter to families and staff Thursday informing them of the breach. Law enforcement and cyber security professionals have been informed and are assisting...
Salk Institute study reveals potential Alzheimer’s treatment
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Alzheimer’s affects over six million people in the United States, 75% of whom are over the age of 75. So far, no treatments exist for the disease, but as of December of this year the Salk Institute in La Jolla uncovered potential treatment options, still to be properly researched, for Alzheimer’s.
3000 officers to partner with local kids for Shop with a Cop
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shop with a Cop is an annual event established in 1994 and sponsored by local law enforcement, SeaWorld, Target and STAR/PAL which aims to provide children with school gear and encourage positive relationships with police. This year, the host agency is Escondido PD. In December...
City to step up sidewalk vending ordinance enforcement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is keeping a close eye on vendors operating in the Gaslamp District. Starting Dec. 2, officers with the department’s Central Division will be citing violators of the sidewalk vending ordinance. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May,...
PPR and The Rock Church host Silver Pigskin Gala, Nov. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year the Prep Pigskin Report team gathers in order to honor some of the season’s MVP’s of the county’s high school football leagues. KUSI’s Paul Rudy hosted the 2022 Silver Pigskin Gala at the Rock Church the evening of Nov. 29.
Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
Migrant smuggling boat washes up in La Jolla
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A calm morning at La Jolla Shores was interrupted after a speed boat washed up on shore and 15 or so people jumped out and took off running. Lifeguards as well as border patrol officers responded to the scene after the speed boat rushed towards the sand in La Jolla.
Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
City to reveal name of electric mini street sweeper following online vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is slowly transitioning to more sustainable utility methods. One of the first 100% electric mini street sweepers was named Weep-e by the public through and online vote. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live Downtown where the name was revealed by the...
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
Last day to apply for short-term rental licenses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Those seeking to rent out their homes as short term vacation rentals for more than 20 days must apply by the Nov. 30 deadline for a license to do so. Rental property laws have been up for debate recently as newly imposed legislation limiting short-term rentals prove restricting to property owners in San Diego, especially in Airbnb heavy Pacific Beach.
Gas prices drop for 21st day in a row
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 21st consecutive day, decreasing 4.6 cents to $4.894, its lowest amount since March 1. The average price has decreased 54 times in 58 days since rising to...
Crowd protests Iranian regime during World Cup
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Iranian community in San Diego is large and active. Many gathered on Nov. 29 during the World Cup US vs. Iran game to protest the nation’s Islamic regime. Protests in the country of Iran have exploded recently following the death of Mahsa Amini...
