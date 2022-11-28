LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Alzheimer’s affects over six million people in the United States, 75% of whom are over the age of 75. So far, no treatments exist for the disease, but as of December of this year the Salk Institute in La Jolla uncovered potential treatment options, still to be properly researched, for Alzheimer’s.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO