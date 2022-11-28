ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol

REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
IGO, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?

Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search of his residence by Redding Police led to the discovery of numerous drugs, ammunition, and an illegal baton. Last week, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were patrolling the various shopping centers within...
REDDING, CA

