Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
krcrtv.com
Burglaries, vandalism in Cypress Square: Redding businesses growing tired of crime trend
REDDING, Calif. — A series of burglaries and vandalism in Redding’s Cypress Square shopping center has infuriated some of the complex's business owners. In particular, The Modern Pup grooming spa and Lucky Miller’s Deli have experienced several broken windows and stolen possessions, with the most recent incident happening last week, on Thanksgiving.
krcrtv.com
Police find man in home he didn't belong in after report of carjacking in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police caught a burglary suspect inside a Redding home on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into a reported carjacking at a local grocery store. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said, just before 3 p.m., they received a call from a man saying he was...
actionnewsnow.com
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on 2 counts of arson in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding for two counts of arson after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Empire Recovery Center twice within a week. Firefighters responded to the center on Nov. 22 and again on Monday for reports that people could smell smoke. When...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shasta County (Shasta County, CA)
California Highway Patrol stated that a motorcycle collision claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, the crash took place just after 2 p.m in the afternoon.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?
Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search of his residence by Redding Police led to the discovery of numerous drugs, ammunition, and an illegal baton. Last week, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were patrolling the various shopping centers within...
actionnewsnow.com
Montgomery Creek Elementary cancels school Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Montgomery Creek Elementary has canceled school on Thursday due to the winter storm, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. As of 8:30 a.m., all other schools in Shasta County are in session.
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
Comments / 0