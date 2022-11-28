Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO