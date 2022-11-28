The Apex Legends player base hasn’t been the happiest campers in the world over the past several months. Despite receiving a new battle royale map in season 15, many of the game’s players feel that the game is still lacking in content. Many of these players frequently point to the fact that it’s been over a year since a new gun was introduced to the game and a run of characters many perceive as “weaker” than some of the game’s top-tier legends as evidence of this.

2 DAYS AGO