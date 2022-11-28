Read full article on original website
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Bad News Eagles set to part with CS:GO coach amid rumors of a Major winner inbound
Albanian CS:GO head coach Klesti “stikle-” Kola is set to depart Bad News Eagles after helping them qualify for two Major championships in 2022. There have been rumors that Devilwalk, who won one Major as a player and other as a coach for Fnatic, is joining Bad News Eagles after he was spotted practicing with the Kosovar team.
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Chamber nerfs are on the way to VALORANT after Riot admits he was breaking the game
Chamber, one of the most dominant agents in VALORANT, is about to get hit with a series of nerfs. In Patch 5.12, the developers want to find a balance between keeping Chamber’s “identity” and maintaining VALORANT’s “health.”. He was released in November 2021 and was...
Win your chance to play with Macca’s and The Chiefs this summer
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. Just in time for the summer season, Macca’s has teamed up with The Chiefs, Australia’s number one League of Legends and Halo team, to give customers an opportunity to play with their favorite team of streamers. Summer is the...
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
MoonMeander steps into coaching role amid big Dota 2 shift for TSM
Despite being regarded as one of the top teams in the world, TSM’s Dota 2 roster bombed out of The International 2022 in October. As the squad started the roster shuffle season with a few changes, the organization also lost its name sponsor as the crypto exchange FTX collapsed in November. Though it’s been a rough couple of months for the team and organization, they’re continuing their ventures in Dota 2, and MoonMeander will continue to be a part of that as head coach.
When does the Wintertide collection event start in Apex Legends?
December is fast approaching and with it comes the usual festive celebrations that have become a staple in Apex Legends. The limited-time Winter Express mode will be making its triumphant return to the available playlists, carrying in tow 24 themed cosmetics that will be available for purchase through the collection event tab.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Looking at the Future: Dash Daniels Leads Australia to a U15 Oceania Title
Dyson Daniels' younger brother positioned himself as one of the top prospects in Australia at the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship
Put me in coach: Nigma Galaxy brings on ImmortalFaith as new Dota 2 head coach
Nigma Galaxy is making changes to its coaching staff after a shaky DPC season in 2022. The organization, which fields a team that includes former TI winners, suddenly found themselves in the second division of Western European DPC, and they’ll proceed with Daniel “ImmortalFaith” Moza as coach in their return to the first division.
All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed
The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
Unhappy Apex Legends players say new winter event feels more like Groundhog Day
The Apex Legends player base hasn’t been the happiest campers in the world over the past several months. Despite receiving a new battle royale map in season 15, many of the game’s players feel that the game is still lacking in content. Many of these players frequently point to the fact that it’s been over a year since a new gun was introduced to the game and a run of characters many perceive as “weaker” than some of the game’s top-tier legends as evidence of this.
NFL Zone coming to Fortnite with unique minigames and team-inspired maps
While Fortnite started as a standard take on the emerging battle royale trend, it has quickly evolved into a platform for any player to host their own games. Throughout the last four years, Epic Games has allowed players to create all kinds of maps and mini-games through its Creative mode. Now, it seems the NFL is once again hosting its own map in the game.
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season
Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
CIS rebuild commences: Virtus.Pro releases yamich, Xakoda from Dota 2 roster
Virtus.Pro’s performances were all over the place this past DPC season. Despite collecting a decent amount of DPC points, the organization faced penalties that caused them to miss out on directly qualifying for The International 2022. The team’s support duo, yamich and Xakoda, have been a core part of...
