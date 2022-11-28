Dr. Hayworth has been involved with ACSH for many years serving as a member of our Board of Scientific Advisors, and participating in our documentary, Big Fears, Little Risks. Nan graduated from Princeton University, where she received an undergraduate degree in biology, and Cornell University Medical College. Nan is a board-certified ophthalmologist entering practice in 1996. She subsequently entered the private sector as a medical director for a healthcare communications company and now serves as Strategic Business Development Advisor at Pilot Growth Equity. She and her husband, Scott, reside in Westchester County, part of New York’s 19th congressional district. In 2010 Nan was elected to Congress representing that district, becoming the only female physician to serve in Congress. In addition to serving on ACSH’s board, Nan serves on the boards of several non-profits. Nan’s expertise and political background make her a regular guest on television and radio shows.

