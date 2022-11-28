Read full article on original website
Guidepost Solutions Hires Samantha Kilpatrick to Lead New Faith-Based Organizations Practice Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the addition of Samantha Kilpatrick as senior managing director, leading the firm’s Faith-Based Organizations practice. Kilpatrick will provide faith-based organizations with independent and transparent counsel to help identify, address, and correct issues related to sexual, gender-based, and racial misconduct guided by trauma-informed principles within a faith-based context, as well as other compliance and investigative matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005728/en/ Samantha Kilpatrick, senior managing director, head of Faith-Based Organizations practice, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
ABC News
Native American inventor Danielle Boyer combines tradition and innovation through robotics
Danielle Boyer knew she was interested in robotics from a young age. But with limited learning resources -- a problem many Native American students face -- Boyer, who is Ojibwe, said she had to take things into her own hands. She taught herself through watching YouTube videos, flipping through old...
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
NBA
NBA Foundation announces its 7th round of grant recipients
It’s the Season of Giving, and in proper spirit, the NBA Foundation has announced its seventh round of grantees. Like the league’s 30 teams, the introduction of round seven’s new organizations spread from coast to coast, each with unique and impactful initiatives aligning with the Foundation’s goal: furthering economic power in the Black community. This round introduces 12 grantees and a $4.8 million grant docket, while the Foundation has given $57 million and 170 grants in total.
From the Desk of Thom Golab, ACSH President
Dr. Hayworth has been involved with ACSH for many years serving as a member of our Board of Scientific Advisors, and participating in our documentary, Big Fears, Little Risks. Nan graduated from Princeton University, where she received an undergraduate degree in biology, and Cornell University Medical College. Nan is a board-certified ophthalmologist entering practice in 1996. She subsequently entered the private sector as a medical director for a healthcare communications company and now serves as Strategic Business Development Advisor at Pilot Growth Equity. She and her husband, Scott, reside in Westchester County, part of New York’s 19th congressional district. In 2010 Nan was elected to Congress representing that district, becoming the only female physician to serve in Congress. In addition to serving on ACSH’s board, Nan serves on the boards of several non-profits. Nan’s expertise and political background make her a regular guest on television and radio shows.
