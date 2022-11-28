ST. GABRIEL - A man convicted of killing two people who were found shot near the LSU AgCenter in Iberville Parish is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Jaylon Brown was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter for the December 2019 killings. Brown was first convicted by a jury on Oct. 6, 2022.

SAINT GABRIEL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO