ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayou Vista, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Police: 75-year-old tourist beaten to death at New Orleans hotel Thursday

NEW ORLEANS - A 75-year-old man from Missouri visiting New Orleans with his family was beaten to death in a hotel late Thursday night. WWL-TV reports New Orleans police were called out to the Avenue Plaza Hotel on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the unresponsive tourist with apparent head trauma.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man gets life sentence in 2019 killings near LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A man convicted of killing two people who were found shot near the LSU AgCenter in Iberville Parish is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Jaylon Brown was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter for the December 2019 killings. Brown was first convicted by a jury on Oct. 6, 2022.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WJTV 12

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy