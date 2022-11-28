Read full article on original website
Multiple fire departments called to inferno at St. Gabriel business; nearby residents briefly evacuated
ST. GABRIEL - A large fire at a business along LA 74 forced officials to evacuate nearby homes late Thursday morning. The City of St. Gabriel said on social media that the St. George Fire Department had been called in from East Baton Rouge to help Iberville Parish firefighters with the fire, which was reported at Mason's Roofing.
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
Police: 75-year-old tourist beaten to death at New Orleans hotel Thursday
NEW ORLEANS - A 75-year-old man from Missouri visiting New Orleans with his family was beaten to death in a hotel late Thursday night. WWL-TV reports New Orleans police were called out to the Avenue Plaza Hotel on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the unresponsive tourist with apparent head trauma.
Shooting Suspect Out of St. Martin Parish Apprehended in Lafayette-Carencro Area After Police Chase
Multiple eyewitnesses described a possible police chase in Carencro on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28). In addition to listeners calling into the radio station to describe seeing "20 cop cars flying near the roundabout by the Super 1 grocery store off Hector Connoly Road," there were many on social media who also described a possible chase.
Missing priest identified as one of two burned bodies found in downtown Covington
Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
Man gets life sentence in 2019 killings near LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A man convicted of killing two people who were found shot near the LSU AgCenter in Iberville Parish is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Jaylon Brown was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter for the December 2019 killings. Brown was first convicted by a jury on Oct. 6, 2022.
Former Amite police chief, city councilmember sentenced to 1 year in prison for 2016 vote buying scheme
AMITE - A former police chief and city councilmember were both sentenced to one year in prison Tuesday for a vote-buying scheme where they arranged transportation and payments for votes in the 2016 primary and general election. Former Amite police chief Jerry Trabona, 73, and former Amite city councilmember Kris...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
