FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
OKC police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in late November in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist near Meridian and Reno avenues. Police said a woman and her dog were in the lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck them.
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect after victim shot in stomach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot in the stomach early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Reno and Portland avenues. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.
Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide
An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
KOCO
Person hit multiple times in shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit multiple times in a shooting Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, police said. Police responded to a scene on Southeast 51st Street where a caller reported a drive-by shooting. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person was on the front porch and was...
KOCO
19-year-old man shot in arm while answering door overnight in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm while answering the door overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that someone knocked on the door of an apartment near Northeast 63rd Street and Broadway Extension around midnight. A young man opened the door and was shot in the forearm, according to police.
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released intense body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day
A 75-year-old Oklahoma City man died from gunshot wounds on Thanksgiving Day after pointing a BB gun at an armed security guard. The post 75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Norman Police Investigating Cause Of Deadly Crash; 2 Killed
The Norman Police Department is investigating into the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Norman. Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near 60th Avenue and Rock Creek Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person later died at the...
‘That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,’ Second arrest made in connection to quadruple execution on marijuana farm
The investigation into the four execution-style murders at a marijuana farm is growing in a game of connect-the-dots.
KOCO
OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business
EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
According to Deer Creek School District, they were made aware of alleged "inappropriate communication" between a staff member and a student on Friday.
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
‘I don’t wanna die in here’: Current OK Co. Detention Center inmate claims bed bugs eating him alive, calling whole facility negligent
A current Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has been behind bars for a total of 21 days now, but says he's been having alarming medical issues that are a result of bed bug bites since day two.
Moore police investigating alleged assault
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate an alleged assault in Moore.
