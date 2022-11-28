ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

OKC police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in late November in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist near Meridian and Reno avenues. Police said a woman and her dog were in the lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area

OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspect after victim shot in stomach

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot in the stomach early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Reno and Portland avenues. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide

An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy