An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO