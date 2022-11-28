Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car flips in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No word yet on any injuries after a car flipped in North Fargo Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Elm street North a little after 5 a.m. after reports of the crash. The car had serious front-end damage and landed on its roof...
kfgo.com
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
kvrr.com
Update: Police ask for help in locating Moorhead homicide suspect
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a homicide. Police are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie, Jr. who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE-185. Police were called Thursday around...
valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
valleynewslive.com
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
valleynewslive.com
Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible. West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
srperspective.com
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
kvrr.com
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
valleynewslive.com
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”
A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
kfgo.com
Brainerd high school football player injured in Moorhead game, to go home after months in rehab
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Brainerd high school football player injured in a game in Moorhead in September is finally going home. The family of Conner Erickson wrote on CaringBridge that he has spent the last few months doing physical therapy at Mayo Clinic. Conner’s recovery will include regular rehab...
valleynewslive.com
‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as...
