Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
Beer, alcohol sale hours change in Pigeon Forge
The City of Pigeon Forge ruling to change the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold is now in full effect.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
Man arrested after I-40 pursuit, hitting fence in Knox County
A Knoxville man was arrested after driving about 117 mph during a pursuit and then hitting a fence.
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”
On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County fire
Four people, including an infant, were injured when their camper caught fire Saturday in Tallassee, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
WDEF
Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home
UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
