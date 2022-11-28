ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”

On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
CROSSVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year

Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home

UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
