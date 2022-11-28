ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSET

Former DC Corrections officer charged for assaulting an inmate

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. corrections officer Marcus Bias has been charged with a Federal Civil Rights Violation after assaulting a handcuffed inmate. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C., in June of 2019 Bias pushed the victim's head into a metal doorframe and injured him while escorting him through the D.C. Department of Corrections.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSET

Meet the 3 GOP candidates running in the 56th District

(WSET) — There are three Republican candidates vying for a single seat to represent the 56th district in the House of Delegates. The three candidates are Kevin Bailey, Jennie Wood, and former Congressman Tom Garrett. All three are similar by principle, said Bailey, but have some issues that each...
APPOMATTOX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy