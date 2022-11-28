Read full article on original website
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case
The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples
Climate crisis activist sentenced to 60 days in jail for DC Beltway disruption: Court
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A climate crisis activist was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, for stopping traffic on the D.C. Beltway last month, according to the District Court of Maryland. On Oct. 10, William Regan, 43, of Oregon, a member of Declare Emergency,...
Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol spread by celebrities is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Former DC Corrections officer charged for assaulting an inmate
WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. corrections officer Marcus Bias has been charged with a Federal Civil Rights Violation after assaulting a handcuffed inmate. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C., in June of 2019 Bias pushed the victim's head into a metal doorframe and injured him while escorting him through the D.C. Department of Corrections.
Seattle man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trying to join ISIS, authorities say
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 22-year-old man from Seattle has been sentenced to four years in prison for trying to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Authorities said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested in 2021 "following a lengthy investigation" and...
Meet the 3 GOP candidates running in the 56th District
(WSET) — There are three Republican candidates vying for a single seat to represent the 56th district in the House of Delegates. The three candidates are Kevin Bailey, Jennie Wood, and former Congressman Tom Garrett. All three are similar by principle, said Bailey, but have some issues that each...
