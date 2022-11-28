ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

wchstv.com

Deputies: Man accused of sending obscene messages to juvenile

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a teacher faces a charge after school resource officers were made aware of possible inappropriate messages being sent through Snapchat to students at Logan Middle School. Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, who was a teacher at the middle school, was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
Metro News

Huntington police investigate fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Huntington. A police department news release said a 40-year-old man died in the Fairfield West Area after being shot at around 6:10 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and 18th Street intersection. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE

PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
PRICHARD, WV

