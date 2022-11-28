Read full article on original website
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
Deputies: Man accused of sending obscene messages to juvenile
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a teacher faces a charge after school resource officers were made aware of possible inappropriate messages being sent through Snapchat to students at Logan Middle School. Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, who was a teacher at the middle school, was...
More arrested in drug investigation centered around now closed East End convenience store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have arrested four more suspects in connection to a large-scale drug investigation that started to unfold Tuesday after police raided an East End convenience store at the center of the investigation. Charleston police said 20 warrants had been issued in connection to the...
Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
More details released about six arrests made following drug raids on East End
BOTTOM (left to right): Jemel Waters, Beverly Lewis, Bryant Williams (Charleston Police Department) CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court documents shed more light into a major drug investigation by Charleston police that centered around drug activity police said was taking place in and around an East End gas station. Police...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
East End business owners speak out following Par Mar store raid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — People who live and work near a now-shuttered East End convenience store at the center of a drug raid this week in Charleston feel the change is like night and day. "The fears are going to be gone for one, and then there's going to...
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Huntington police investigate fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Huntington. A police department news release said a 40-year-old man died in the Fairfield West Area after being shot at around 6:10 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and 18th Street intersection. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE
PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
