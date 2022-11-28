KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO