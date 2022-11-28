Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Jury still out in Grand Island murder case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man will now wait until Monday to learn his fate on murder charges. Jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours Friday but apparently it wasn't enough. Prosecutors say Donald Anthony was a gang member who cared about his reputation and was upset that...
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
News Channel Nebraska
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. -- One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been broken and the business...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
NebraskaTV
Minden man referred for charges after reported burglary, car theft
MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been referred for charges after police say he stole a vehicle and then burglarized a bowling alley in Minden. Yorick Wilson, 21, was referred on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, motor vehicle theft, theft and possession of a controlled substance. In a...
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
NebraskaTV
Minnesota man facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap woman in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Minnesota man faces multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Dawson County last week. Jorge Martinez-Medrano, 30, is charged in Dawson County Court with attempted kidnapping, child abuse, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
1011now.com
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
NebraskaTV
South Heartland District reports increase of COVID, RSV cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department said they are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Executive Director Michele Bever said the district so far has confirmed 129 cases of COVID, compared to 80 last week. “We’ve seen very sharp increases in COVID-19 cases...
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza to laid off Panera Bread employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Panera Bread in Grand Island shut its doors without notice, and it left employees looking for jobs, but also their next step in life. A couple employees affected were a married couple who worked together at Panera. However, on Wednesday, a generous Pizza Hut general...
NebraskaTV
The Heartland United Way helps donor-adopted families and Toys for Tots
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — As Christmas nears, places like The Heartland United Way are making sure the holidays feel special for families and children by providing Central Nebraska communities with many solutions to community problems. This year they are partnering up with companies to provide food to donor-adopted families,...
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Daisy
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!
doniphanherald.com
Temporary casino in Grand Island might be open by Christmas
GRAND ISLAND — Santa Claus is bringing a casino to Grand Island this year. The new temporary casino at Fonner Park is expected to be open by Christmas. Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak hopes the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gives final approval of the casino’s operation Dec. 14.
