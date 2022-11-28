Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
'Everyone experiences crisis differently': Burrell Crisis Center offers new recovery care
COLUMBIA — An increased amount of people across the world have experienced mental health issues since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and have been forced to navigate crises in a new way. The Burrell Behavioral Crisis Center in Columbia now emphasizes that no one is exempt from a crisis by offering unique health opportunities for their visitors.
krcgtv.com
Doctor says flu shots an important part of holiday planning
COLUMBIA — The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but they can also be stressful. MU Health Care’s Dr. Margaret Day, a family medicine physician, has one recommendation that can help take some stress out of a busy month: get a flu immunization. “It’s definitely not too...
krcgtv.com
Woman gives false identity, placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance
MONITEAU COUNTY — A Macon woman was placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by Moniteau County deputies November 30. According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies made a vehicle stop on Highway 50 near California, MO for an equipment violation.
krcgtv.com
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
kjluradio.com
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
krcgtv.com
Man wanted for Memphis murder surrendered to law enforcement in Columbia
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Memphis, Tennessee, was taken into custody in Columbia, Missouri. The Memphis Police Department wanted Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, for a fatal shooting in their city on November 15, 2022. Fugitive detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office worked with...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign needs donations
COLUMBIA — Columbia Salvation Army officials Friday were in the middle of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers were out in force collecting money for needy families and individuals. Jim Bowman and Clyde Bentley are members of the Kiwanis Club of Columbia. Bowman and Bentley are just...
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
KOMU
Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond
FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
showmeinstitute.org
Columbia Still Making Simple Things Complicated
Columbia city government is taking additional steps toward finally solving a problem of its own making. After rescinding the city’s absurd ban—yes, it really was a ban—on trash roll carts (The horror! A roll cart!) the council is now considering getting rid of the equally ridiculous requirement that residents only use city-approved trash bags with a city logo on them. Requiring the logo prevents you from simply buying trash bags when at the store like everyone else in America does. (Yes, I get that certain stores sold the special bags, but I mean, you know, any store. We’re talking trash bags here, not Rembrandts.)
krcgtv.com
Ashland Amazon facility delivers thousands more packages per day during holidays
ASHLAND — As Christmas approaches, the new Amazon Delivery Station in Ashland has already started tackling it's first busy season. And they are making changes in order to handle the influx of packages coming in and out of the facility each day. Since they opened their doors in June,...
krcgtv.com
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
kjluradio.com
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police confirm identity of woman who died in East Broadway crash
Columbia police confirmed the identity of the person who died in a crash Thursday afternoon. Sue Underwood, 83, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala on East Broadway. Her car and the Ford Expedition driven by Jonathan Key, 33, of Columbia, were in a head-on crash. Underwood died at the scene...
krcgtv.com
First- ever ceremony preceding Living Windows takes place Friday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The annual Living Windows event is happening tonight in downtown Jefferson City, and this year has some new elements to get visitors in the holiday spirit. Getting people excited and in the Christmas spirit is one of the primary goals of Living Windows, which is now going on for 34 years. But this year is the first opening ceremony that will preface much of what will be happening this evening.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
