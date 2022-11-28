Columbia city government is taking additional steps toward finally solving a problem of its own making. After rescinding the city’s absurd ban—yes, it really was a ban—on trash roll carts (The horror! A roll cart!) the council is now considering getting rid of the equally ridiculous requirement that residents only use city-approved trash bags with a city logo on them. Requiring the logo prevents you from simply buying trash bags when at the store like everyone else in America does. (Yes, I get that certain stores sold the special bags, but I mean, you know, any store. We’re talking trash bags here, not Rembrandts.)

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO