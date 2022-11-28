Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Domino's (DPZ) Down 24% in Past Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ have declined 24% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1%. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Baidu, RLX Technology, and Lufax Holding Are Rising This Week
Many Chinese stocks rose after protests broke out earlier this week over China's zero-COVID policies, which seemed to lead to the Chinese government beginning to ease restrictions. For the week, shares of the Chinese tech company and search engine Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded close to 17% higher as of 3:03...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ
Harley-Davidson Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.34% Yield (HOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), which saw buying by CEO Jochen Zeitz.
NASDAQ
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add American Electric Power (AEP) to Your Portfolio
American Electric Power Company Inc. AEP is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to its customers in the United States. The company’s transmission and lines provide support to the electric interconnection grid in the eastern United States. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks...
NASDAQ
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $25.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from continued execution...
NASDAQ
Shoals Technologies Prices Upsized Offering Of 26 Mln Of Class A Shares At $22.25/Shr
(RTTNews) - Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) said that it priced upsized underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 26 million shares of Class A common stock at $22.25 per share. The company is offering 2 million shares of its Class A common stock, and certain selling stockholders, comprising Dean...
NASDAQ
Why Elastic N.V. Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), an enterprise software company, were falling lower today after the company reported its second-quarter results. While Elastic beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations, the company also cut its full-year sales guidance. As a result, the tech stock was down 7.4% as of 1:20...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chipotle (CMG)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
NASDAQ
Stocks Fall in Anticipation of Friday Jobs Report
Following a huge rally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 100 points on Thursday as investors await Friday’s jobs report. The closely watched data coming Friday could determine the pace at which the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates going forward. After a 737-point gain on Wednesday,...
Benzinga
Adidas Sticks To Its World Cup Sales Guidance Despite Germany's Exit: Report
Adidas AG ADDYY said it is persistent with its aim to make €400 million ($420.92 million) sales in the 2022 football world cup. The sportswear maker, Reuters reported, reiterated its stand despite Germany’s ouster from the tournament. The four-time champions crashed out of the contest in spite of...
NASDAQ
WBA January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WBA options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
The Booming Legal Cannabis Market Has Plenty of Upside
The U.S. marijuana industry is booming as states all across the country continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. U.S. marijuana sales are reportedly set to jump over 20% to $33 billion in 2022, which is up from just $9 billion five years ago and $3 billion in 2015. Legal...
NASDAQ
AXS Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $56.93 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Comments / 0