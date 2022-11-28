The Roseburg Warming Center, on 1614 Southeast Stephens Street, is in need of volunteers to help open the shelter Thursday evening. “Tonight, we’re opening as an emergency opening,” said warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, the founder of Onward Roseburg. “We weren’t planning on opening this week. Then I woke up and saw the forecast that tonight was going to be freezing and wet. We have to do something.”

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO