5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
WSAZ
I-64 East re-opens near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
WSAZ
Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police found a woman with a gunshot wound when responding to a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue on Friday morning. When officers arrived at the single-vehicle crash scene around 5a.m., a 23-year-old passenger inside the vehicle had a minor injury to her leg caused by a firearm.
wchstv.com
Fire reported at apartment complex in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in Boone County on Friday. Crews said at least four apartments were destroyed in a blaze at a complex in the 800 block of Toneys Branch Road. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. No...
wchstv.com
Metro 911: Large Frontier phone outage reported in Clendenin area
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Frontier reported a large phone outage Friday involving landlines and cell phones in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 said. There was no timetable yet when service would be restored, dispatchers said. Anyone who has an emergency in the Clendenin area is advised to drive...
WSAZ
Man dead in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. The victim was 40 years old and from Huntington, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before his death. The...
wchstv.com
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
WSAZ
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
WSAZ
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
wchstv.com
Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
Mount Hope man arrested in Fayette County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, […]
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
WSAZ
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
wchstv.com
Families left homeless after fire destroys Boone County apartment building
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire in Boone County destroyed an apartment building Friday morning, leaving the tenants homeless. The fire did not spread to the other three apartment buildings at Coal River Apartments on Toneys Branch Road. Patrick Clendenen, a resident of the building, said he woke up...
WSAZ
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
WSAZ
Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
WVNT-TV
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
