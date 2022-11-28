Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical mind behind “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Encanto,” has unexpectedly found himself as one of the most successful songwriters in recent Broadway history — and even more surprisingly, one with hit singles. With one “Encanto” song — the ubiquitous “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — at No. 4 on Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers year-end list and another (“Surface Pressure”) just outside the top 25, the Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Pulitzer winner talked about how the songs came together and their unlikely chart success. Head here for more from this interview. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is one of...

