David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Surprise Success of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical mind behind “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Encanto,” has unexpectedly found himself as one of the most successful songwriters in recent Broadway history — and even more surprisingly, one with hit singles. With one “Encanto” song — the ubiquitous “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — at No. 4 on Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers year-end list and another (“Surface Pressure”) just outside the top 25, the Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Pulitzer winner talked about how the songs came together and their unlikely chart success. Head here for more from this interview. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is one of...
"The Inspection" Star Jeremy Pope Reflected On Auditioning And Getting Rejected For "Empire"
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
