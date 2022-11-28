ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?

Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
1470 WFNT

Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas

For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
HOLLY, MI
The Flint Journal

In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition

OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
OWOSSO, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
