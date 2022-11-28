Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, they noticed...
Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged driver was identified as 33-year-old James Ambers.
Homeowner allegedly finds Monroe man on his property stealing firewood; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Leachman Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the home, they encountered the homeowner who advised them that a unknown male was disocvered on the homeowner’s property allegedly stealing firewood.
Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed a man allegedly drilling on a truck.
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to reports, the officer...
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police...
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police.
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
11-year-old West Monroe boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Christmas time again and the Ark-La-Miss is experiencing the Christmas spirit with Christmas Parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and other holiday events. In West Monroe, La., an 11-year-old resident is planning to do his part by giving others the Christmas spirit. A couple...
NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully bring viewers to the 2022 El Dorado Christmas Parade
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully were live at the El Dorado Christmas Parade in El Dorado, Ark. The event featured Scott Innes who is the voice of Scooby-Doo. The parade route is provided in the slideshow below.
