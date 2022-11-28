ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, they noticed...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged driver was identified as 33-year-old James Ambers.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed a man allegedly drilling on a truck.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA

