Gaithersburg, MD

DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Bicyclist critically injured in Rockville collision

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a crash in Rockville, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Around 8:41 p.m., Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released

Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville bus stop

Rockville City police are investigating an assault at a bus stop near City Hall and the Montgomery County Council building. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue at 9:20 PM Wednesday night, November 30, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway

(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Kitchen Fire Displaces Two in Bethesda; No Injuries

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at a Bethesda home on the 6700 block of Whittier Blvd at approximately 5pm on Thursday evening, according to MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews encountered a fire in the kitchen and smoke coming...
BETHESDA, MD
Washington, D.C. local news

