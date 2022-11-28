Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
One stretch of I-95 'unrivaled' for traffic jams, new report finds
WASHINGTON — A new traffic analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Board ranks some of the DMV's worst traffic spots. While the report offers a top 10 list of the region's worst areas for bottlenecks, Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, reigns supreme. According to the report, Southbound I-95...
Bicyclist critically injured in Rockville collision
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a crash in Rockville, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Around 8:41 p.m., Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of...
Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
Crash in Ellicott City left 3 seriously injured, portion of Route 29 closed
Three vehicles were involved in a crash that left three people with serious injuries in Ellicott City. The crash happened on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40.
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot in Montgomery County crash talks about flight, prior crash 30 years earlier
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Pilot Patrick Merkle sat down in an exclusive on-camera interview after making it out of a Montgomery County plane crash alive. He talked to DC News Now about how he survived not only this crash, but also a prior crash 30 years ago. Merkle was flying from New York back […]
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
Silver Line Extension racks up ridership with Dulles Station stop
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including the highly anticipated Dulles station, opened to the public over two weeks ago and since then more than 60,000 people have entered one of the new stations. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) opened the...
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released
Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
Assault at Rockville bus stop
Rockville City police are investigating an assault at a bus stop near City Hall and the Montgomery County Council building. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue at 9:20 PM Wednesday night, November 30, 2022.
3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
Kitchen Fire Displaces Two in Bethesda; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at a Bethesda home on the 6700 block of Whittier Blvd at approximately 5pm on Thursday evening, according to MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews encountered a fire in the kitchen and smoke coming...
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
