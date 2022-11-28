ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ayahuasca Is Miley Cyrus' 'Favorite' Drug (And How It Supported Her Veganism)

In the recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine, singer Miley Cyrus opens up about her drug use, including memorable experiences with the psychedelic, ayahuasca. Cyrus is no stranger to the limelight. She rose to stardom as Disney's “Hannah Montana.” When she moved on from the series, she successfully shrugged off her America’s sweetheart image, singing songs about molly (MDMA), gyrating half-naked on a wrecking ball, and doing anything she could to raise the eyebrows of every soccer mom in suburbia. Now, at the ripe old age of 28, Cyrus is every bit as rebellious. She’s sporting a blonde shag and red lipstick-lined sneer and flashing her bare breasts in the January 2021 issue of Rolling Stone. Cyrus says she feels “very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”
Facebook Ads Draws Class Action For Algorithmic Gender Bias

An advocacy group representing female truck drivers accused Meta Platforms, Inc META Facebook of steering ads for lucrative jobs away from women and older workers based on the type of role. Real Women in Trucking filed the lawsuit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Washington Post reports. They alleged...
DoorDash's Slowing Orders & UBER Competition Trigger Downgrade By This Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded DoorDash Inc DASH from Outperform to Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $60. Though DoorDash’s execution & management are widely considered the class of the sector, as 2023 dawns, the analyst is uncomfortable with a potentially unfavorable risk/reward given likely hypersensitivity to order deceleration.
The Independent

Kanye West news – Biden says ‘silence is complicity’ as Elon Musk suspends rapper for posting swastika

President Joe Biden and prominent US officials have condemned recent remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after his latest antisemitic tirade, Holocaust denialism and praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis.“Instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” the president shared on the office’s Twitter account. “Silence is complicity.”Elon Musk suspended the rapper from the platform after Ye shared an image of a swastika within the Star of David. He shared the offensive image on Thursday night just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” and...
A Threat To Health: New York City's Illicit Pot Is Full Of Toxins, New Study Reveals

Illicit cannabis sales have been going strong in the Big Apple, with buds and edibles flourishing in Manhattan for months. A new study might put a damper on things. Conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association in arrangement with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council, the study revealed that nearly half of all illegal cannabis products being sold in NYC are tainted, reported New York Post. The survey showed that 40% of 40 products bought in 20 unlicensed shops contained a number of harmful contaminants, such as E. coli, pesticides, salmonella and heavy metals including nickel and lead.
