ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Cyber Monday scam awareness

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxPHt_0jPzljfG00

(COLORADO) — Cyber Monday is upon us and multiple agencies have tips to help prevent getting taken advantage of during all that holiday shopping.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) tweeted out: #CyberMonday2022 is almost here! Before you shop, keep in mind these online shopping safety tips! If an online scam costs you money, report it to http://ftc.gov as well as to your local law enforcement agency.”

Here are those Federal Trade Commission tips:

  • Learn about the sellers and products. Check out the company before you buy; search the name plus “complaint” or “scam” to see what others are saying.
  • Read reviews with a critical eye. Expert reviews from trusted sites are a good place to start. Focus on sites that you know are credible and that offer impartial reviews from real experts.
  • Comparison shopping. Before you comparison shop for a product, note the item’s manufacturer and model #. Ensure the comparison website is impartial and not just a front for that item’s maker.
  • Shop securely. Shop from secure websites (typically those whose URL begins with “HTTPS” versus “HTTP”; use a credit card versus a debit card, one that’s not linked to your bank account.
  • Keep records of what you purchase. Make note of the URL, company name, what you ordered and when, and what you paid. Screenshot return policies, shipping info, and keep all email or text correspondence related to the purchase.

The Better Business Bureau has additional tips to keep in mind too:

  • Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.
  • Keep your antivirus software up to date. Make sure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device, and that it is up to date. This will help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.
  • Price check before you buy. Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Do your homework by comparing prices. Remember that the best deal may not be the real deal.
  • Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs. Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday and throughout the holidays. Make purchases using loyalty programs; many major retailers offer them.
  • Watch out for phishing scams. Busy schedules and increased purchases make it easier to miss – and fall victim to – a phishing scam. Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters . These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Cañon City Police receive first law enforcement drone

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has received their first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone thanks to a gift from UAV technology company Airborne Works. CCPD posted about the drone on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 2. CCPD said the drone will help expand the department’s response platform in a variety of […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Springs Utilities’ severe weather safety tips

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With strong wind gusts forecasted for Thursday night, Dec. 1, and into the next, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after severe weather. Springs Utilities will have crews available and ready 24/7 in case of emergencies and service interruptions. Electric crews […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COS drug trafficking: 7 indicted by Federal Grand Jury

(DENVER) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted seven people from Southern Colorado on drug and weapon charges after they allegedly “conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and following a 10-month federal investigation, all but one of the seven suspects, who […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Corwin Toyota will match donations to provide meals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With food prices increasing, more families are turning to Care and Share Food Bank and their partner food pantries for support. Corwin Toyota Colorado Springs is stepping up to support the community. “It’s important for us to invest in programs that help the people of our community.  We’re proud to support Care […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Queer Friends Colorado Springs highlights community

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nov. 20 was a night many in Colorado Springs will always remember, after a gunman opened fire at Club Q, killing five and leaving 18 injured. “I woke up to a number of friends try to make sure that I wasn’t a part of that event that night,” said Leah Degon, the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Macy’s donates $25k to Colorado Healing Fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Macy’s announced on Thursday, Dec. 1 that the company has donated $25,000 to the Colorado Healing Fund following the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19. Macy’s said the donation was made to support the victim’s families and survivors in the recovery process. The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) serves as the […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Help support Club Q staff who are out of work

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire (UCPPE) is raising funds to help support the workers of Club Q who can no longer earn a living at the nightclub, after the horrific attack at the nightclub on Nov. 19. According to UCPPE, with Club Q shuttered following the shooting, all hourly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo`s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oscar Valles-Avila, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 157 pounds with brown hairand green eyes. Oscar has a no-bond warrant for Drugs-Dangerous Drugs which includesPossession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute – […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

911 outage on Loy Creek Road

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/02/2022 2:43 p.m. (WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — All 911 call capabilities including VOIP, cell, and landline have been restored in Black Forest. According to EPSO, certain residents living along Loy Creek Road still do not have 911 landline services as of yet. UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/02/2022 10:53 a.m. A new outage for 911 service […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3. The emergency […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

American Airlines retreat for families of fallen heroes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The American Airlines “Snowball Express” will depart from the Colorado Springs airport on Saturday, Dec. 3 with spouses and families of fallen service members, as part of a partnership with the Gary Senise Foundation to provide healing for grieving families during the holidays. COS Airport said volunteers from American Airlines, including pilots, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspects wanted in Fountain liquor store theft

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary on Nov. 15. FPD says two suspects entered a business in the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway and stole several hundred dollars worth of liquor. The first suspect is a Black man […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Holiday Wish Store helps critically ill kids pick gifts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Make-A-Wish is hosting a Holiday Wish Store at Children’s Hospital Colorado Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. Kids who aren’t able to get out to shop and join in holiday festivities in public will have a chance to enjoy the season through the Holiday Wish Store. Children can choose gifts with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo patrol officers to receive salary increase

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023. PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023. Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Since the Club Q tragedy, the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF), a nonprofit designed to support victims of mass casualties, has been under scrutiny. “One of the concerns we have heard from the community is about our admin fees,” said Jordan Finegan, executive director of CHF. Currently, the Colorado Healing Fund takes ten […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Shooting victim identified, suspect arrested in Texas

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide that happened Tuesday evening on Nov. 22 near the Vista Peak apartments. Officers found 30-year-old Carlos Enrique Diaz-Valdes dead at the scene when they responded to 911 calls regarding a shooting at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the 1200 block […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy