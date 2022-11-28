ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nprillinois.org

'Straight Line Crazy' explores power broker Robert Moses' legacy

Robert Moses redesigned New York City with bruising efficiency. He built 416 miles of parkways, 13 bridges, 658 playgrounds in the New York metro area, changing the way all American cities practiced urban planning. The result? Both vitally important public works and thousands displaced as whole neighborhoods were knocked down. Now, Ralph Fiennes is starring off-Broadway in a volcanic turn as the controversial master builder. Jim O'Grady reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nprillinois.org

Running is more than a hobby for UIS Chancellor

Janet Gooch spent November 6 in pain. She participated in the 2022 New York City Marathon. The UIS Chancellor, who began that job this summer, ran the 26.2 miles in 4:05:09. “If you ever get the opportunity, give it a try. You would be surprised what you can do if you put your mind to it," Gooch said. "Most people will say, ‘Oh, I could never do that.’ But you could. All you have to do is take small steps, and you could get there. Most people can.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy