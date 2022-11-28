Janet Gooch spent November 6 in pain. She participated in the 2022 New York City Marathon. The UIS Chancellor, who began that job this summer, ran the 26.2 miles in 4:05:09. “If you ever get the opportunity, give it a try. You would be surprised what you can do if you put your mind to it," Gooch said. "Most people will say, ‘Oh, I could never do that.’ But you could. All you have to do is take small steps, and you could get there. Most people can.”

2 DAYS AGO